Car Race Clicker codes (December 2025)

Easy to earn Double Wins Potion, Auto Click Potion, and other gifts to fine-tune your car and bring in the wins with these Car Race Clicker codes.

Car Race Clicker is all about clicks and wins. The faster you click, the more wins you get. Those wins get you faster cars that you can use to climb up the leaderboard and unlock new playable content. But, using these Car Race Clicker codes, you can take a break from the excessive clicking.

Get auto clicks, win potions, acceleration potions, and other valuable freebies by redeeming the codes listed below. And if you’re looking for other Roblox codes, we have a real gold mine for you!

New Car Race Clicker codes

3MVisits - Get one Double Wins Potion

- Get one Double Wins Potion ThanksGiving - Get one Double Wins Potion

- Get one Double Wins Potion ZoomZoom - Get one Double Acceleration Potion

Make sure you redeem all of these Car Race Clicker codes before they expire. All of these codes are case-sensitive. If you get the ‘invalid code’ prompt, check for typos and try again.

Expired codes

ClickClick - Get one Auto Click Potion

- Get one Auto Click Potion Christmas - Get three Christmas Tickets

- Get three Christmas Tickets Candy - Get 200 Candy

- Get 200 Candy Crystal - Get one Crystal Egg

How to redeem Car Race Clicker codes?

Launch Roblox and open Car Race Clicker

and open Car Race Clicker Tap on the Codes button, as pointed out in the image below

Type in the code and hit Redeem

To redeem codes, follow the steps below:

For every valid code, you’ll receive the reward instantly. If the code is expired or has any mistakes, you’ll see an ‘invalid code’ pop-up on your screen. An easy way to avoid mistakes and typos is by copy-pasting the code from our list.

As the developers release new codes, this page will be updated accordingly. There are no social media pages or Discord groups for this game. However, there is an official Roblox Group that you can join for the latest Car Race Clicker codes and news. Or you can just bookmark this page and check back regularly for new codes.

Original article by Shah Zaib, updated by Shaun Walton.