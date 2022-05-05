Roblox gift cards: Where to buy them and what bonuses they give

How to redeem Roblox gift card step by step

Updated May 5th, 2022.

What are Roblox gift cards?

Most games have gift cards, as a way of gifting in-game currency to the person who receives them. This isn’t a new concept. However,are particularly interesting - each month, their various cards come with bonuses, in-game items that are automatically given to the user once the card is redeemed. This makes picking the best Roblox gift card for the person you are getting it for (or for yourself) a beneficial idea!

Of course, it's all about Robux

Where can you get Roblox Gift Cards?

Roblox Gift Card: Bobux Bag

Sainsbury's Gift Card: White Tiger Tail

GAME Gift Card: Orange Balloon Animal Shoulder Pal

Aldi Gift Card: Magician's Wand Backpack

ASDA Gift Card: Knock-Down Clown Hat

W.H. Smith Gift Card: Puffer Fish Helm

Select Merchants: Crystal Ball Hat

Best Buy: Coral Reef Top Hat

Target Gift Card: Lucky Surfboard

Walmart Gift Card: Knock-Down Clown Hat

Costco Gift Card: Magician's Assistant

Big W: Evil Octopus Hat

CVS Gift Card; Magician's Dove Hat

GameStop Gift Card: Coral Life Hat

Dollar General: Too Cool Seagull

Walgreens: Beach Ball Headphones

EB Games: Fishing Swordpack

GameStop: Coral Life Hat

Woolworths: Octopus Backpack

JB Hi-Fi Gift Card: Neon Purple Tiger Hat

Amazon Gift Card ($10): Shiny Shades

Amazon Gift Card ($25): Cowboy Rockstar Hat

Amazon Gift Card ($50): Groovy Hair

Amazon Gift Card ($100): Tie-Dye Backpack

The name of Roblox’s in-game currency is Robux . You can get Robux a number of ways, but today we are going to be specifically talking about gift card purchases. In this article, we are going to go over the different types of gift cards, where to get them, what items they are currently giving you as a bonus and how to actually redeem these items.Each month, Roblox releases a bunch of exclusive items that can be found through redeeming gift cards. Depending on what store (and sometimes what price, though we have specified this) you get it from, you can end up with a different item. If you are after something specific or are just getting a card and want the coolest item, it’s worth taking a look before you purchase.

It is worth noting that Amazon Digital Gift cards only grant Robux and can’t be used towards Roblox Premium Subscriptions, where the rest of the cards can be used towards paying for Roblox Premium.

How to redeem Roblox Gift Cards step by step

Step 1: Log into your Roblox Account in your browser.

Step 2: Navigate to the Gift Card Redemption Page.

Step 3: Enter the PIN from your Card and select Redeem.

Step 4: You will see a success message and the credit on your account. Your exclusive item should appear in your inventory.

When it comes to redeeming your gift card, you should note that you can't do this on the app or through Xbox and instead must use your browser.

We will aim to update this list every month, so you can always be up to date on what new items you can gain from purchasing your gift cards!