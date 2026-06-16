Build a Ring Farm codes (June 2026) - Flex that green thumb with extra seed packs

Grab some Cash, seed packs, and fertiliser to help your plants grow much faster with our Build a Ring Farm codes!

Farming can also be done vertically - and that is what Build a Ring Farm shows. You will be able to expand your plots of farmable land around a (sort of) mill, which automatically harvests and waters plants as they grow. You just have to sell them and buy new ones, and make various upgrades.

It's a relaxing game, and if you also believe farming is life (or if you thoroughly enjoy Stardew Valley), Build a Ring Farm will scratch that itch in a very Roblox-y way. You have various customisations too, like farm skins and pets that can truly make your farm stand out!

You don't have to do much other than tend to your little farm and make it so epic that people will want to get one just like yours. With these Build a Ring Farm codes, you can get tons of extra resources, as well as sprays that can mutate your plants (making them much more profitable).

Let's dive in!

Active Build a Ring Farm codes

CARNIVAL - 100 Prize Tickets

- 100 Prize Tickets UPDATE5 - 1 Super Pet Treat

- 1 Super Pet Treat 250KUSERS - 1380 Cash

- 1380 Cash PLANTRUSH - 1 Plant Rush Boss Box

- 1 Plant Rush Boss Box UPDATE2 - 1 Tropical Seed Pack

- 1 Tropical Seed Pack THANKYOU - 1 Autumn Spray

- 1 Autumn Spray BARF:3 - 1 Acid Spray

- 1 Acid Spray 100KVISITS - 2x 2300 Cash

- 2x 2300 Cash 2KLIKES - 1 Tropical Seed Pack

- 1 Tropical Seed Pack UPDATE1 - 3 Strong Fertilizers

Expired

We don't have any expired codes (yet). We will move those that expire here, but until then, enjoy the active ones!

How to redeem codes in Build a Ring Farm

Step 1 : Go to Settings in the top right corner of the screen (the cog icon).

: Go to in the top right corner of the screen (the cog icon). Step 2 : Type in your code in the text box.

: Type in your in the text box. Step 3: Hit the Redeem button.

You can follow the steps below to redeem your rewards!

How to get more goodies?

Rewards not working?

With new milestones, new codes will also be released. We will make sure to add them to our list, but until then, you can claim various rewards by simply staying online and partaking in the events that run roughly every 15 minutes in-game.These are only valid for a limited time, so you should try to redeem them (if you haven't) ASAP. You need a lot of cash and seeds to populate your farm, so every little reward helps.

After tending to your lovely little farm, you might be in the mood for something else on Roblox, so how about taking a peek at our Defend Ur Base With Anime codes and Hypershot codes too?