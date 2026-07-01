Best starter in Evomon - Begin your creature-collecting journey the right way

Having the best starter in Evomon can help you journey with your companions and complete your collection without any messy do-overs.

How you start your journey in Evomon can have quite an impact, but not the one you might expect. I started playing not too long ago, and I was in a pickle when picking my starter.

As you create your character, you then have the option to pick between Bubble, Leafbun, and Blazpup. Well, there is no "correct" choice, I would say. Personally, I went for Blazpup, which was an okay choice.

Bubble - I advise against picking it

- I advise against picking it Leafbun - Very solid choice, the grass element helps a lot

- Very solid choice, the grass element helps a lot Blazpup - Has good damage until you get the next best Evomon

So, which is the best starter? None of the above.

Pick Blazpup and then catch a Mopebun

I will tell you the best way to start, which will only take you a few minutes (depending on how fast you complete the quests).This might be a little bit counterintuitive, but it's what I did, and it worked extremely well. I picked Blazpup, and then I went to farm Mopebun in Petal Pond. You don't need to get any special one, just a decent S or higher (which shouldn't be too hard).

Next up, you want to slowly complete the quests and get to Lava Crag because that's where the best starter Evomon resides.

Farm the best starter in Lava Crag: Lavite

I know technically it's not a "starter", but it's the best early-game Evomon you can get. The best part? You can also use it well into the later stages. Of course, I'm talking about Lavite.

I suggested getting Mopebun because it has Rock Blast, a skill that deals increased damage to Lavite, which will let you kill it a lot faster. My honest tip is farming here until you get an SSS Shiny or Prismatic Lavite. This will be the best possible starter in Evomon, hands down.

It could take a while to get one, but have some patience because it is worth it.

Hopefully, you got the answers you needed, but don't forget to claim the latest Evomon codes and get a bunch of freebies to help your Lavite get stronger too!