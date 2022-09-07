Deepwoken races - How to get them, abilities and a reroll guide

Do you like Roblox? Do you like fantasy worlds where you have to explore everything by yourself? Then a game on Roblox called Deepwoken Races might be worth checking out. It sees you diving into a fantasy world where death will follow you around. The game offers you a large-scale world where it's difficult to survive without a complete Deepwoken map.

Do you want things to be different? Want to learn more about the races so you can better understand the game? Do you know which ones you can get? Maybe you want to know about their abilities? And how to make a reroll? If you do not have the answers to these questions, we highly recommend you read this article. In it, we will tell you everything you need to know about Roblox Deepwoken races.

HOW TO GET RACES IN DEEPWOKEN?

Race is a category of people living in the Deepwoken world. At the very beginning of the game, once you enter the place, you will be allowed to get one race for free. This is chosen randomly. However, if you really want to, you can reroll for 150 Robux.

Each race has its own unique ability, which will help you as you progress through the game.

RACE ABILITIES IN DEEPWOKEN

Adret Canor Capra Celtor Etrean Felinor Ganymede Gremor Khan Lightborn Vesperian

Adret

Roll chance: 21.1%

Base stats: +2 Willpower, +2 Charisma

Talent: Natural Autodidact and Higher starting reputation

Canor

Roll chance: 15.2%

Base stats: +2 Strength, +2 Charisma, Loyalty

Talent: Inflicts less damage to their own allies.

Weaknesses: Loyalty makes combat practice and spars with housemates difficult

Capra

Roll chance: 2%

Base stats: +2 Intelligence, +2 Willpower

Talent: Mark of Nemit. User receives more HP from food. Mark of Jurik. User soothes the insanities of those around them. Mark of Ku. User improves rests for those using a campfire, increasing their HP regeneration speed.

Celtor

Roll chance: 21.1%

Base stats: +2 Intelligence, +2 Charisma

Talent: Seaborne

User gains 10% extra health on ships

User receives a cheaper price on all ships

Ships helmed by Celtors now turn 20% faster

Etrean

Roll chance: 17.4%

Base stats:+1 Health

Passive ability:

Molt. Any ailments and/or blessings bestowed upon the user fade away more quickly.

Take less damage in acid rain.

The duration of Status Effects, good or bad, is reduced.

Felinor

Roll chance: 8.0%

Base stats: +2 Agility, +2 Charisma

Talent:

Nightchild.

User has improved stealth.

User has improved parkour abilities on wooden surfaces.

Ganymede

Roll chance: 2%

Base stats:

+2 Intelligence, +2 Willpower

Talent:

Deepfolk

Passive insanity gained from The Depths is reduced.

Gremor

Roll chance: 13.6%

Base stats: +2 Strength, +2 Fortitude

Talent: Gain a compass at the top of your screen.

Reduced hunger loss.

Starts with an increased reputation among Children of Navae.

If blind, gain a slight range of clear vision around you.

Khan

Roll chance: 8.2%

Base stats: +2 Agility, +2 Strength

Talent: Versatile.

Lightborn

Roll chance: Unobtainable

Base stats: +2 Strength, +2 Fortitude, +2 Agility, +2 Intelligence, +2 Willpower

Talent: Unknown

Vesperian

Roll chance: 6.0%

Base stats: +2 Health, +2 Fortitude, +2 Willpower

Talent: Chitin

A user receives extra armor protection

+2 Health

There are 11 races in the game that will be useful to you in their own way. So let's take a closer look at them.

HOW TO REROLL IN DEEPWOKEN

Now that you know more about these races, you might find yourself wanting one of them in particular. But keep in mind that each race has its own chance of being dropped and there is a good possibility of getting the one that has the highest chance - the Adret or the Celtor.

The reroll process is not free and costs money. To be exact, you have to spend 150 Robux to reroll in Deepwoken.

However, if you decide to do it, and you do not care about the in-game currency because you're swimming in it, then you need to go to the start screen when you enter the place and click on the small "Reroll" button. After this, the process of getting another race will get started.

CONCLUSION

Remember that Deepwoken is not only about combat but it's also one of the best Roblox adventure games . Travel around the game world, learn new skills, and make friends. All this is possible in the awesome and wonderful game Deepwoken.

We hope that you have discovered something new, and now the game will be even more fun because you know a little about each race. And while you are here, take a look at our list of best weapons in Deepwoken to make your character even stronger!