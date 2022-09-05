One of the most challenging things in games with a big world is navigating using the map. The fact is that in such games, there are a lot of different locations, and you need to have significant knowledge to know what to do. Deepwoken is not an exception. Besides a big number of weapons in Deepwoken, the game can also offer a huge map. Read this guide and learn about the Deepwoken Map with every location marked.

DEEPWOKEN MAP GUIDE

The main problem is that the map in Deepwoken is terrible. All you can see here are a few main cities and regions - that's all. It's impossible to set an appointment or find another player using this map. Even if you want to find some resources or know your location, it's pretty hard to do with this map. You can see for yourself below in this screenshot of the in-game map in Deepwoken.

To solve this problem, players have created a particular online map with many functions and marks. This map is free - you don't need to pay money or install additional software. To find out more about the map, just continue reading the guide.

IMPROVED ONLINE DEEPWOKEN MAP GUIDE

The first thing you need to know is that this map is regularly updated. So, if something changes in the game, developers will instantly adapt the map, and that is extremely cool. All you need to use this map is to follow this link

As you can see, this map is way better than the classic in-game map - still, there's another problem with this map. On the right side of your screen, you can find various buttons and menus. And if you are a beginner, it might appear challenging to understand what these buttons do. So, below you can find information about every button and its functions.

The navigation menu has 4 categories: Areas, NPCs, Points of Interest, and Shops. The shortest categories are Areas and NPCs - they have only 1 function. You will find the function “Display Area Names” in the area. You can turn off the names of all regions in the game using this button. It's not recommended to do so if you are a beginner as you might get lost fast. However, if you are an experienced player, you can easily use it.

And in the category NPCs, there is only 1 function as well - “Display NPC Names”. But the fact is that if you use this function, the map will be over-spammed. Therefore, use it only when you want to find NPCs.

The other 2 categories are much more significant. So, let's start with “Points of Interest.”

Deepwoken Map - Points of interest

Section

What Shows Services Blacksmith, Guild Clerk, Antiquarian, Innkeep Seafaring Shipwright, Jetty Post Survival Campfire, Well Crafting Crafting Table, Mantra Table, Cauldron Fast Travel Oath Gate Mining Stone, Coal, Iron, Gold, Irithine, Erisore

In this category, there are 6 sections: Services, Seafaring, Survival, Crafting, Fast Travel, and Mining. Mostly, these sections show one of the most widely-visited places on the map. Therefore, you can be sure that Points of Interest will become your most widely used section. And in the table below, you can find out what you can show using these functions.

Shops

Shops are the last but the most significant category in this Deepwoken online map. At the top of this category, you can see 2 buttons: “Show All” and “Hide All.” However, using both buttons is not recommended. It would be best if you did everything manually.

The category shops include 8 sections: Tools, Training Gear, Equipment, Armor Recipies, Armor, Materials, Food, and Fishing. And if you turn on all these markers, the map will become impossible to use.

Section What Shows Tools Flint, Pickaxe, Lumber Axe, Repair Hummer Training Gear Ankle Weights, Boulder, Dumbbell, Encyclopedia, Gale Kata, Hearthgem, Hemafrost, How to Make Friends, Math Textbook, Prayer Beads, Pure Heart, Self-Conducting Loop, Training Vest, Weapon Manual. Equipment Battleaxe, Dragoon, Flintlock, Iron Spear, Mace, Messer, Parrying Dagger, Revolver, Ritual Spear, Silver Dagger, Steel, Maul, Stiletto, Targe, Worshipper Shield, Zweihander Armor Recipies Cutthroat Light Armor, Darksteel Plate, Experienced Adventurer, Flame Worshipper Armor, Navaen Nomad Robes, Pathfinder Arch-Sorcerer, Pathfinder Cloak, Shadow Hunter, Skeptic Pioneer, Summer Company Uniform, Wandering Swordsman Armor Hunter’s Brace Materials Amnesic Driftwood, Cloth, Cloudstone, Crystal Lens, Drift Shard, Fiber, Gold, Iron, Rock, Wood Food Mushroom Bisque, Mushroom Omelette Fishing Chum, Fishing Rod

CONCLUSION

The classic Deepwoken map is really bad - it's pretty impossible to navigate the world using this map. Thankfully, there is an entirely free online map that allows you to see everything that you want in a few seconds, which is what we've discussed in detail above.

Thank you for reading the guide - hope you find it helpful! For more maps, you can check the Blox Fruits map, Last Cloudia treasure map guide and a few others as well!