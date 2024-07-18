New York fashion house Coach comes to Roblox experiences Fashion Famous 2 and Fashion Klossette

Part of their Find Your Courage campaign

New York fashion house Coach is set to collaborate with Fashion Famous 2 & Fashion Klossette

The experience will form part of their "Find your courage" campaign

Get exclusive items and explore themed areas

Famous New York fashion house Coach is set to collaborate with the Roblox experiences Fashion Famous 2 and Fashion Klossette as part of their new Find Your Courage campaign. The collab will bring exclusive items and themed areas to the two experiences and starts on July 19th.

The environmental part of the collaboration includes new areas covering Coach's Floral World and Summer World themes. In Fashion Klossette, you'll be able to explore a daisy-filled design area, while in Fashion Famous 2 you'll see a New York subway-inspired stage surrounded by pink fields.

And, of course, there are also new in-game items to collect. Compete in the usual fashion catwalk-inspired gameplay of these experiences with both free Coach items, and those from Coach 2024 Spring Collection that are purchasable with in-game currency.

Now it might seem weird to try and promote high fashion on platforms like Roblox, and we thought so too. But as it turns out there are a significant number of players for whom Roblox functions their own virtual wardrobe, with 84% of Gen Z players reportedly saying that their avatar's style influences their own real-world fashion choices. At least according to Roblox's own research.

It's yet another sign of just how important Roblox is considered as a promotional platform. For everything from the latest movies and games to high fashion!

