Roblox: Break In 2 - how to get a secret ending

In this article, we will tell you how to achieve the secret ending in the Roblox game Break In 2. All you have to do is simply follow the steps provided below!

The first thing that you need to know is that in order to achieve the secret ending in Roblox Break In 2, you have to get all of Scary Larry's items. Which are these items?

Crowbar

Mask

Hat

OK, now let's see how you can get them!

Get Scary Larry's Crowbar

There's a tree with Scary Larry's yellow and glowing crowbar next to Twado's dog house. To get the crowbar, you must take down the tree! And how do you do that? Well, you have to strike it several times before it falls (along with the crowbar).If you don't have Level 3 strength, the game will tell you that "you are not strong enough yet." Make sure you meet these requirements!

Once you have the crowbar, a new location will appear adjacent to the tree. You need to get there as you have to find Scary Larry's hat and mask next.

Obtain Scary Larry's Hat

To get the hat, all you have to do is find a kid called "The Annoying Kid". You can spot him easily as he's the one who wears Scary Larry's hat. He's located in the area that opens next to the crowbar.

Complete the task! The Annoying Kid will ask you for pizza first. Once you give him the pizza, he will then ask for a "Golden Pizza". Once you give him the Golden Pizza, you will receive the "Reformed Badge" and Scarry Larry's hat.

How to get Scarry Larry's Mask

There's a muddy area that you need to cross to get Scarry Larry's hat! It's next to the Annoying Kid so you can't miss it. The best way to go through it is simply walking slowly towards it. Move and then stop for a second, then start moving again.

If you try to run through the mud, you will start taking damage (20) unless you have Speed level 3 and speed boosts (for example Cola).

Break In 2 - Secret Ending

Once you manage to get all of Scary Larry's items, you can then unlock the secret ending. All you have to do is follow the game's prompts from that point on.

