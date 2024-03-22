Lucifer idle tips and hints

The highway out of hell is filled with devilish difficulties but you can ease your suffering with these hints and tips for Lucifer Idle.

The name Lucifer may be synonymous with all things evil but in this action-packed idle title, the fallen former angel is the only thing that stands in the way of the complete destruction of humanity at the hands of otherworldly baddies.

If you've played other idle games, you'll know exactly what to expect from Lucifer idle.

Your on-screen hero is a self-sufficient character and will continue to battle it out with hordes of attacking beasties even when you're away from the game. You will, however, have to pop in from time to time to improve her attributes and make sure she stays one step ahead of the enemy.

As Lucifer successfully dispatches her foes, she'll independently complete missions and gain experience that will allow her to level up and unlock new skills and equipment that will empower her to take on progressively harder challenges.

Taking on endless waves of monsters has never been an easy job, but don't panic: Pocket Gamer is here to help you. Here are three tips that will help you save the world.