How often do fruits spawn in Blox Fruits?

It is fairly apparent that Blox Fruits is one of the most popular games on Roblox, as seen by the enormous numbers that it has managed to garner. The experience is essentially inspired by the popular anime and manga series One Piece.

In line with One Piece, Blox Fruits includes unique fruit that, when consumed, can grant you access to special powers. Among the most common and economical methods of acquiring these fruits is to pick them up after they have spawned in the overworld. However, these fruits are not always available and are generated at a particular frequency.

This guide looks at the specifics of how often fruits spawn in Blox Fruits.

How long does it take for fruits to spawn in Blox Fruits?

To keep the answer simple and short, the fruit in Blox Fruits spawn on an hourly basis during regular weekdays. Meanwhile, at the weekend, the time for a fruit to spawn is lowered by a bit, and they end up appearing every 45 minutes.

Thus, once someone picks up these fruits, you will have to wait for a while until new ones spawn on the overworld. However, since the world is quite fun to explore, you shouldn’t get bored on your quest to find more.

Another thing to note would be that Blox Fruits features a special game pass named Fruit Notifier that essentially notifies you whenever a fruit spawns. In addition, it will also display how far you are from the fruit that has spawned on the overworld. Purchasing this specific game pass would cost you 2700 Robux, which might be a bit costly for some.

Other main ways to get fruit in Blox Fruits

Dealing the greatest damage during a Factory raid.

Buying a fruit directly via the Blox Fruit Dealer.

In return for completing the Ship Raid, you have a slim chance of receiving a random fruit.

Protecting Castle on the Sea against pirates and eliminating the last remaining enemy.

Besides picking them up from the ground, there are multiple methods to get fruits. Listed below are the specifics of the other primary ways:

There are a couple of other ways also available, such as the special in-game events, but the ones specified above are the ones that are constantly available.

All types of fruits in Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits features 39 fruits as of its latest update. The fruits are further divided into five different rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Mythical, with the quality increasing as you move through them.

The following is a list of all the fruits that are available inside Blox Fruits:

Rocket (Common)

Spin (Common)

Chop (Common)

Spring (Common)

Bomb (Common)

Smoke (Common)

Spike (Common)

Flame (Uncommon)

Falcon (Uncommon)

Ice (Uncommon)

Sand (Uncommon)

Dark (Uncommon)

Diamond (Uncommon)

Light (Rare)

Rubber (Rare)

Barrier (Rare)

Ghost (Rare)

Magma (Rare)

Quake (Legendary)

Buddha (Legendary)

Love (Legendary)

Spider (Legendary)

Sound (Legendary)

Phoenix (Legendary)

Portal (Legendary)

Rumble (Legendary)

Pain (Legendary)

Blizzard (Legendary)

Gravity (Mythical)

Mammoth (Mythical)

T-Rex (Mythical)

Dough (Mythical)

Shadow (Mythical)

Venom (Mythical)

Control (Mythical)

Spirit (Mythical)

Dragon (Mythical)

Leopard (Mythical)

Kitsune (Mythical)

This is it for our guide on how often fruits spawn in Blox Fruits. We have a bunch of guides for the game, and if you're a new player levelling guide for Blox Fruits will be more than useful, and as a bonus, there's a map marking all of the NPCs and locations in the game.