Best PvE build in Jujutsu Infinite

When you want to really destroy every opponent in PvE, these are the best PvE builds in Jujutsu Infinite you can rely on. They are timeless, and they use meta gear you need to get your hands on ASAP.

If you're new to Jujutsu Infinite, you should also take a look at our Jujutsu Infinite tier list and Jujutsu Infinite codes list, just to give you some extra help. I covered how to get Domain Shards, too, which is something required to activate your Domain Expansion.

Back to the best Jujutsu Infinite PvE build, though - since the builds differ (massively) in PvE and PvP, those who want to rely on boosting their characters for PvE need some specific Innates and gear.

Why does a PvE build matter?

A good PvE build will have some AoE skills (Area of Effect), which help by attacking multiple enemies at once. These abilities might deal slightly less single-target damage, but they are key in PvE when you fight several enemies at once.

Another point you need to keep in mind when you're creating a PvE build (in case you're trying to come up with one by yourself) is that you need one solid single-target skill for fighting bosses. The goal is to farm bosses for their loot, just like you farm regular mobs for other drops.

You should always learn some specific combos to maximise your damage output. What I mean by that is that you should try different ways of attacking - use one skill, then do some regular attacks, then cast another skill, and so on. Combos will come into play for bosses a lot more than they will for regular mobs.

Now that we got this out of the way, let's take a look at the best Jujutsu Infinite PvE build!

Max Technique Boss Melter Build

Key Innate Techniques

Curse Queen + Gambler Fever/Demon Vessel (if you have two slots)

Curse Queen + Gambler Fever + Demon Vessel (if you have three slots)

Curse Queen + Gambler Fever + Demon Vessel + Infinity (if you have four slots)

This first build is what I like to recommend for maximising your AoE damage, which is mainly used for PvE farming. I like this build quite a lot, since AoE is always useful, especially early on.

You can get more Innate slots if you purchase the Gamepass using Robux.

Stats

Any gear that gives you a lot of Technique is ideal here

For this build, when it comes to stats, go for the Technique stats first.

Technique Awaken > Technique Increase 1 > Technique Increase 2 > Divergent Fist > Divergent Fist: Second Impact > Veil > Chanting > Technique Increase 3 > Technique Increase 4 > (optional) Barrier Mastery

Then, you will go for Health:

Health Awaken

Move on to Focus then:

Focus Awaken > Focus Increase 1 > Black Flash Proficiency 1 > Black Flash Proficiency 2 > Black Flash Proficiency 3 > Focus Increase 2 > Vampiric Black Flash 1 > Focus Increase 3 > Lock In > Focus Increase 4 > Total Concentration > The Sparks of Black

Finally, Strength:

Strength Awaken > Strength Increase 1 > Strength Increase 2 > Rush Mastery > Strength Increase 3 > Strength Increase 4 > Rib Breaker

This build works well because it is one of the best meta builds at the moment. You have Curse Queen, Demon Vessel, and Gambler Fever for boss-melting combos, plus Technique Increase 4, for additional damage amps.

Recommended Gear/Playstyle

You can also go for accessories like Demonic Robe (+35% boss damage), since that will make you melt bosses a lot faster.

You can use any gear that gives you Technique - this will scale with your build. Since the build is not that heavily focused on specific items (other than the Demonic Robe), you can just use anything that you have.