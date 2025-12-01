Castle Duels codes (December 2025)

- checked for codes

If you're looking for some free codes to claim exclusive rewards in Castle Duels, today's article is all about that. We have a list of Castle Duels codes to help you claim some freebies, including a free chest! After all, who doesn't want some free hero cards, right?

In Castle Duels, the goal is to summon heroes each turn and merge them, all so they get stronger and you have a higher chance of beating your opponent up. The more you merge, the better. With these free codes, you can possibly get some cards for your favourite heroes. Let's check them out.

Active Castle Duels codes

There are currently no active codes available for Castle Duels. We'll be sure to update this page as soon as we find any.

Expired

MGES-PROM-01CD - Exclusive Chest

How to redeem Castle Duels codes?

Step 1 : Go to the Battle tab.

Step 2: Open the Menu (in the top right corner of the screen).

Step 3: Tap on Promo Codes.

: Tap on . Step 4: Type in your promo code (it has to be a 12-digit code), and then select Apply.

To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:

How to get more codes?

What are invite codes?

New Castle Duels codes can be released on the game's official social media platforms or Discord server, but if you aren't too keen on scouting everywhere every single day, just save this page and check it regularly. We add the new promo codes as soon as they're out.Invite codes are a different type of code you can use in the game. Basically, when a friend invites you to start playing the game, you can use their code, and they will receive a lot of rewards. These codes can be found if you head over to the

To invite someone to the game and claim these rewards, all you have to do is press the big Invite button. The next step is to share that link with someone. It should look something like this:

Join your friends in Castle Duels! Use the link to install the game and get a gift!

I shared my own code, so if you want, feel free to use it!

