Anime Spirits tier list - Picking the best soul isn't that hard

- Added: The Big Three

Hello! Welcome to our in-depth Anime Spirits tier list, a game where each Soul has its own powers, and with each new update, the meta shifts.

Don't be alarmed, though. In reality, things are a lot easier than you might think. You don't always have to go for the highest-tier characters, and as long as you know what you're doing and you're consistent, you can make almost any character work.

We ranked every Soul in the game from Edo Itachi to Megumi, so you can get a complete Anime Spirits tier list.

And if you want to know what the best (and worst) Souls are currently in the game and why, all you have to do is check the next pages!

When you're done picking the Soul that suits your gameplay, use some of the codes for Anime Spirits we've collected to claim gems and boosts. Now, let's head straight to the power rankings!

Anime Spirits Tier List

Tier Characters SS Edo Itachi Awakened, Yhwach (Awakened), Vasto Lorde Ichigo, SJW Trio, Thukuna , Freaky Gojo S Naruto Sasuke Duo, Rimuru Awakened (TDL) Six Paths Madara(-), Gogeta Blue, WTG A+ Gear 5 Duo, Revived Gojo, TWOH, Muzan, Sukuna 3v1, Vegeta Evolved A Dio, Ulquiorra, MUI, Megumi, Yamamoto A- Naruto Hokage, Awakened Sukuna Mahoraga, Awakened SJW, Lucci B Gear 5, Cosmic Garou, Kaido (Dragon Form), Awakened Goju Unsealed, Gilgamesh, Kaido C Hakari, Goku SSJB, SJW D Rimuru, Antari, Gojo Unsealed, Sukuna Mahoraga F Doflamingo, Sukuna Gojo, Goro, Gear 4, Kizaru, Broly, Enel N Goku, Luffy (Normal), Frieza, Naruto, Buggy, Krillin, Suke, Sakura

So far, this is the complete Anime Spirits tier list for the current patch. In the following pages, you can find a little bit more info about each individual tier and some noteworthy characters.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.