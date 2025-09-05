Anime Spirits tier list - Picking the best soul isn't that hard
Hello! Welcome to our in-depth Anime Spirits tier list, a game where each Soul has its own powers, and with each new update, the meta shifts.
Don't be alarmed, though. In reality, things are a lot easier than you might think. You don't always have to go for the highest-tier characters, and as long as you know what you're doing and you're consistent, you can make almost any character work.
We ranked every Soul in the game from Edo Itachi to Megumi, so you can get a complete Anime Spirits tier list.
And if you want to know what the best (and worst) Souls are currently in the game and why, all you have to do is check the next pages!
When you're done picking the Soul that suits your gameplay, use some of the codes for Anime Spirits we've collected to claim gems and boosts. Now, let's head straight to the power rankings!
Anime Spirits Tier List
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Edo Itachi Awakened, Yhwach (Awakened), Vasto Lorde Ichigo, SJW Trio, Thukuna , Freaky Gojo
|S
|Naruto Sasuke Duo, Rimuru Awakened (TDL) Six Paths Madara(-), Gogeta Blue, WTG
|A+
|Gear 5 Duo, Revived Gojo, TWOH, Muzan, Sukuna 3v1, Vegeta Evolved
|A
|Dio, Ulquiorra, MUI, Megumi, Yamamoto
|A-
|Naruto Hokage, Awakened Sukuna Mahoraga, Awakened SJW, Lucci
|B
|Gear 5, Cosmic Garou, Kaido (Dragon Form), Awakened Goju Unsealed, Gilgamesh, Kaido
|C
|Hakari, Goku SSJB, SJW
|D
|Rimuru, Antari, Gojo Unsealed, Sukuna Mahoraga
|F
|Doflamingo, Sukuna Gojo, Goro, Gear 4, Kizaru, Broly, Enel
|N
|Goku, Luffy (Normal), Frieza, Naruto, Buggy, Krillin, Suke, Sakura
So far, this is the complete Anime Spirits tier list for the current patch. In the following pages, you can find a little bit more info about each individual tier and some noteworthy characters.
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
Best characters in Anime Spirits
|Tier
|Characters
|Meta
|Ulquiorra Final Form,True Kizaru Soul, SSJ4 Goku Daima, Anti-Spiral, Momraga, Instict Ego, Big Three, Super Broly, SSJ4 GOKU (DAIMA), BEAST GOHAN, Starrrk Segunda Etapa, Meguna Awakened, Sinbad Baal, Ifrit Sanji, Kratos
|SSS
|Mob Psycho, Momo/Okarun, SSJB Vegito, Goffu, Ascended Dragon (Kaido), SJW Trio, MUI Goku & UE Vegeta Duo, Gojuna, TITAN EREN (RUMBLING)
|SS
|Shaggy MUI, Dante, ULTIMATE ESCANOR, Gojo Sukuna Duo, Vegeta Blue Evolved (Ultra Ego), Adult Gon, Goku/Naruto/Luffy TRIO, Omni King Goku, God Naruto, Vasto Ichigo Final Awakening (Mugetsu), GOFFU & SUPER TOPPA TENGAN, Ramen Guy
|S
|Megumi Final Awakening (MAHORAGA TAKE OVER), Meteoric Burst Boros, Edo Itachi Awakened, Yhwach (Awakened), Vasto Lorde Ichigo, Thukuna, Freaky Gojo
|S-
|Naruto Sasuke Duo, Rimuru Awakened (TDL) Six Paths Madara(-), Gogeta Blue, WTG
|A+
|Gear 5 Duo, Revived Gojo, TWOH, Muzan, Sukuna 3v1, Vegeta Evolved
At the top of our Anime Spirits tier list, we have the cream of the crop, and of course, they are all mythical rarity. In Anime Spirits, usually, the newest souls are also the strongest ones in terms of damage output.
S-tier characters are amazing, but when you compare them to the SS options, they lack a little bit of damage. I could say the same goes for the A+ ones.
For instance, Sukuna 3v1 was considered S tier and one of the best characters in the game just a couple of months ago, thanks to his amazing damage output and super AoE. The same goes for TWOH. Good AoE, amazing damage, low cooldowns, and Revived Gojo had the best overall damage in the game. It's up to you who you want to pick!
Good characters
|Tier
|Characters
|A
|Dio, Ulquiorra, MUI, Megumi, Yamamoto
|A-
|Cherry Blossom Luffy, Naruto Hokage, Awakened Sukuna Mahoraga, Awakened SJW, Lucci
|B
|Gear 5, Cosmic Garou, Kaido (Dragon Form), Awakened Goju Unsealed, Gilgamesh, Kaido
These are all good characters, especially for new players. The only issue is that they are slightly outdated now. New Souls are better and stronger, and they just outperform the characters in these tiers. When it comes to specific examples, here is what you need to know:Gear 5, Cosmic Garou, Kaido, and Gilgamesh all have somewhat okay damage and decent AoE. For a new player who is looking for a decent Soul to farm with, these will do.
From the next tier of characters, I'd say that Awakened Sukuna Mahoraga has solid damage and the best AoE among them.Dio, Ulquiorra, MUI, Megumi, and Yamamoto have great damage output, but their AoE skills are not quite there, with the exception of Ulquiorra and Yamamoto, who have amazing skills.
Characters not worth your time
|Tier
|Characters
|C
|Hakari, Goku SSJB, SJW
|D
|Rimuru, Antari, Gojo Unsealed, Sukuna Mahoraga
|F
|Doflamingo, Sukuna Gojo, Goro, Gear 4, Kizaru, Broly, Enel
|N (fillers)
|Goku, Luffy (Normal), Frieza, Naruto, Buggy, Krillin, Suke, Sakura
The characters listed above are considered bad nowadays, but if you are a new player, they are good enough to get you started - except for the characters that I've listed in the N tier (the fillers), which you shouldn't bother with at all.
If you were wondering what makes these characters rank so low, it is their lack of damage and bad AoE. The exception would be the C-tier characters, who have okay-ish damage.
I don't want to come off as negative, but that's just the reality of the situation. In Anime Spirits, every new Soul is always stronger and better than what came before. That means the Souls that are now S tier might downgrade to A tier in a few months. It's the way of this particular world.
In other words, this Anime Spirits tier list is created for the current meta. If you want to be up to date with the latest in terms of power, make sure to check this page from time to time - especially after new updates!.
