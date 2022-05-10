Tips for Rival Stars College Football

Can you hear the roar of the crowd?

Rival Stars College Football is a management game where you're the head coach of a college football squad. You're essentially in charge of all of the operations of your football team. This is similar to real-world college football where the coaches run almost everything.

You'll be able to take a look at and recruit some of the best high school football players to join your squad on the campus. This is one particular area where college coaches can make a name for themselves outside of coaching on the field. If you're able to build the best team possible through recruiting, then you're setting yourself up for success.

The playbook will also be at your disposal as well so you can design the plays how you want to help give your team the advantage. As the coach, you're calling the shots on the field and seeing how things play out with the talent you have assembled.

College ball isn't like the pros of course. In the pros, players will stay with a team for a long period of time, especially in the NFL. In college football, players will come and go as their time is usually between two and four years in school before they declare for the NFL Draft or go into another profession. Because of this, there's an added layer of unpredictability in Rival Stars and it's quite fun. Here are several Rival Stars College Football tips for you to keep in mind as you build your legend on campus.