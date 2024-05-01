Warframe's newest additional character Protea Prime is out now with Prime Access

Protea gets an upgrade

Protea Prime hits all platforms for Warframe today

Rewind time, shower your enemies with grenades or just blast them with a plasma-cannon

Additionally, wield Protea's two weapon sets for your own.

Warframe's newest, well, warframe is out now. Protea Prime hits all platforms today and includes a huge new kit for you to mess around with, and she debuts with a brand new cinematic trailer to show off her capabilities too.

Protea Prime's main selling point is her ability to rewind time but don't let that distract you from a plethora of other useful abilities. Whether that's showering her enemies with grenades, dispensing health and ammo pick-ups or popping down hovering plasma cannons, she's got a great kit for any player who loves to jump into the action.

Protea Prime doesn't only come with her own toolkit either, you can also equip her two sets of signature weapons: the dual-daggers Okina Prime and single-handed pistol Velox Prime.

We've been covering more and more of Warframe since it came to mobile, and it's been impressive just how much continues to be added to an almost decade-old game. Protea Prime Access especially offers not only a new playable character but additional cosmetics and more!

Serving as the personal bodyguard of Parvos Granum, founder of Corpus, Protea Prime ups the ante for what this character is capable of and offers new ways to modify and power up this Warframe to suit your needs.

And hey, speaking of the glut of content being added, check out the upcoming Jade Shadow update. Premiering June this year, it features the return of fan-favourite villains and a new Warframe all of its own.

Yes, 2024 is already looking to be a great year for mobile. Want to see exactly why we think that? Then check out our massive list of the best mobile games of the year (so far) for all the major releases, indie hits and hidden gems you could ask for!