Rise of Kingdoms has raked in more than $3.5bn in global sales

Rise of Kingdoms, everyone's sort-of-favourite 4x strategy game, has raked in more than $3.5bn and counting in global sales, it has been reported. According to new data by analytics firm SensorTower, this massive amount of cash being raked in is in no small part due to the popularity of the game over in South Korea.

They report that S. Korea is the third biggest market for the game behind China & the US. But they also indicate that the RPD (or revenue per download for us normal people) is much, much higher than normal, with Korean players spending an average of $142 compared to $62-63 in the US and China respectively.

Now we can already tell that this is likely going to be taken the wrong way by some players. Especially since, well to be fair, this is an obscene amount of cash. However, it doesn't take into account the cut by storefronts, other expenses etc. and certainly isn't raw profit.

Putting aside the obvious concerns about spending on IAP, we do think this is an interesting story. Obviously, China has been the place for mobile gaming in the past decade or so, which has fuelled the dominance of companies like Tencent and NetEase in mobile gaming.

But we often forget that S. Korea is no slouch either, and like Japan, it punches well above its weight in terms of games and spending. So with Chinese developers now pushing their biggest games to the world (like Tencent's Honor of Kings), is there a potential clash of the titans on the cards? Could be.

