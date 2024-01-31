There are three ways in total to obtain the Book of Covenant in Rise of Kingdoms, and we have covered each one.

Rise of Kingdoms is an incredibly fun real-time strategy mobile game where you can become the ruler of one of many civilizations before developing and improving your army.

To do this, you will need to farm different resources. Some of them are fairly easy to find, and some, like the Book of Covenant, are much more difficult to get. But since you can't progress without them, you'll have to farm them sooner or later. Therefore, this guide will tell you how to get the Book of Covenant in the Rise of Kingdoms.

WHY YOU NEED TO FARM BOOK OF COVENANT IN RISE OF KINGDOMS

Rise of Kingdoms has many different buildings that you can build and upgrade. And without a doubt, one of the most important buildings in your civilization is the Castle, since it is needed to organize rallies. The higher the level of your Castle, the more troops you can use in rallies.

Like other buildings in the game, the Castle requires a certain resource to upgrade, namely the Book of Covenant. If you've ever tried to farm for it, you already know how hard it is to find it. However, to reach the heights in Rise of Kingdoms, you must upgrade your Castle to level 25.

And it plays a crucial role in the development of your civilization. Once your Castle reaches level 25, you can upgrade the Academy and research stronger troops. But like we said, farming the Book of Covenant is very difficult, especially if you don't know where to find this resource. And to upgrade the Castle from level 1 to 25, you will need more than 20,000 Books of Covenant.

HOW TO GET BOOK OF COVENANT IN RISE OF KINGDOMS

Now that you know what the Book of Covenant is and why you need it, it's time to talk about farming this resource. And we'll be honest, you have to spend a huge amount of time getting this resource. There are three ways to get the Book of Covenant in the Rise of Kingdoms.

The first method is suitable for players who love microtransactions. In Rise of Kingdom, each new VIP Rank allows you to purchase Special Privilege Chests for real money. Of course, they are quite expensive. But in each of them, you can get a lot of different resources. And from the Chests 2, 3, 4, 6, 10, 13, and 14 levels, you can get the Book of Covenant.

The second way is also quite expensive. You can purchase a Book of Covenant in the Shop for 10 Gems each. Although the price seems low, for high levels of the Castle, you need up to 5000 Books of Covenant. Therefore, we recommend you buy this resource with Gems only when the More Than Gems event is running. This way, you can use your Gems more effectively without spending as much.

And the last way is the cheapest but uses up something arguably more valuable - a lot of your time. Using this method, you can farm as many Books of Covenant as you want.

The only free source of the Book of Covenant in Rise of Kingdoms is the Barbarian Forts. Players need to destroy hundreds of them to farm the Book of Covenant. And we recommend using this strategy:

Use two accounts. The first will be your main while the second is for farming.

You have to start the rally from one account and then join from the second. And then repeat these steps until you get the required amount of resources.

To make it easier, we recommend you attack Barbarian Forts of levels 1, 2, and 3.

That's all you need to know about how to get the Book of Covenant in Rise of Kingdoms. Farming this resource can take a lot of time. But following our advice, you will be able to upgrade your Castle to the max.

