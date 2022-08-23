Rise of Kingdoms best commanders - Every character ranked
If you want to develop your Rise of Kingdoms settlement into a prosperous city and then build it into a strong empire, all you need is patience and a couple of good commanders. And if patience is a virtue that you already have, then let's take a look at the other requirement for developing a strong civilization - the Rise of Kingdoms best commanders.
As a complete beginner, you will not have a lot of resources to invest into each and every commander, since they can become quite costly to upgrade. So if that's the case, take a look at all of the Rise of Kingdoms' best commanders in today's tier list, and decide for yourself which ones you want to make your number one priority.
Firstly, we are going to take a look at all the Legendary commanders and give you a Legendary commander tier list - then, we are going to check out all the Epic commanders and sort them similarly, according to their power.
Also, keep in mind that if you're just at the beginning you won't see all the commanders unlocked. Some of them (like Zenobia for example) are available only if you meet certain requirements (for Zenobia you need to have a kingdom that is 310 days or older). So don't panic if you don't see all of them (yet) - eventually, you'll unlock them all!
How to unlock the best commanders in Rise of Kingdoms?You can unlock best commanders by recruiting them in the Tavern. Here, you'll have two options: Silver Chest and Golden Chest, with the latter giving you a chance of getting Legendary ones. Of course, you can also unlock more commanders by paying for them (unlocking premium packages), but that's not the go-to option for f2p players. If you want to review the Rise of Kingdoms Legendary commanders tier list, check out the next page! Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocker Gamer Staff.
1
Rise of Kingdoms - Legendary Commanders Tier List
- Attila
- Nebuchadnezzar
- Artemisia I
- Ramesses II
- Yi Sun-Sin
- Suleiman I
- Guan Yu
- William I
- Flavius
- Alexander Nevsky
- Bertrand du Guesclin
- Xiang Yu
- Honda Tadakatsu
- Theodora
- Charles Martel
- Chandragupta Maurya
- Constantine I
- Harald Sigurdsson
- Cyrus the Great
- Yi Seong-Gye (YSG)
- Saladin
- Richard I
- Leonidas I
- Edward of Woodstock
- Wu Zetian
- Moctezuma
- Alexander the Great
- Trajan
- Genghis Khan
- Jadwiga
- Aethelflaed
- Tomyris
- Gilgamesh
- Mulan
- Lu Bu
- Takeda Shingen
- El Cid
- Minamoto no Yoshitsune
- Mehmed II
- Julius Caesar
- Hannibal Barca
- Frederick I
- Cheok Jun-gyeong
- Cao Cao
- Zenobia
- K'inich Janaab' Pakal
- Ragnar Lodbrok
- Charlemagne
- Amanitore
- do not bother with them -
- Seondeok
- Ishida Mitsunari
- Cleopatra VII
2
Rise of Kingdoms - Epic Commanders Tier List
Epic Commanders can be good - some of them, of course - but don't rely on them too much. As far as their tier goes, Sun Tzu is at the top, while most of the remaining Epic commanders score an overall B-tier when compared to the Legendary Commanders. S tier Commanders
- Sun Tzu
- Joan of Arc
- Queen Tamar of Georgia
- Bjorn Ironside
- Diaochan
- Eulji Mundeok
- Keira
- Kusunoki Masashige
- Osman I
- Baibars
- Boudica
- Pelagius
- Lohar
- Matilda of Flanders
- Belisarius
- Hermann
- Scipio Africanus
As for the other commanders (Elite and Advanced), I'd suggest you don't bother gathering and upgrading them too much. They won't even come close in terms of power with some of the Elite and Legendary commanders, so there is no point even listing them in our Rise of Kingdoms tier list!
As a thank you for reading through the whole article, use any of our Rise of Kingdoms redeem codes to get some free goodies!
Slay The Spire tips you shouldn't miss