Family Feud Pocket brings classic quiz hijinks, complete with Steve Harvey, to Apple Arcade later this month

Family Feud Pocket will bring the classic game show to the palm of your hand on June 30th

Answer questions in multiple game modes using the classic Family Feud format

Recreate your own family in the in-game character creator and get cheered on by Steve Harvey!

When it comes to modern quiz shows, for American viewers one stands head-and-shoulders above the rest. Aided by the intensity (and hilarity) of veteran host Steve Harvey, Family Feud has become a hit both with casual television viewers and a source of viral clips for Harvey's reactions. And soon you can take that experience into the palm of your hand with Family Feud Pocket!

Available from June 30th on Apple Arcade, courtesy of developer Gameloft, the format of Family Feud is faithfully recreated in Family Feud Pocket. Put simply, it's word association, with questions like 'What's your favourite holiday?' Think of it like Pointless if you're a UK reader, and you get the gist. Guess the same answer a randomly surveyed group of people have given, and you win!

Feuding forever

Of course, Family Feud Pocket offers more than just a simple recreation of the show. Accompanied by the looming face of Steve Harvey reacting and commenting on your progress, you can jump into everything from classic gameplay to faster-paced duel and survival modes.

You'll even be able to take on exclusive new questions as part of the Daily Feud! And the best part is you can recreate your whole family as part of the in-game character creator, letting you see just how well they'd do.

Family Feud Pocket will, of course, be a new addition to the Apple Arcade lineup when it arrives on June 30th. And while it may be disappointing for fans who are hoping to get their hands on it over on Android, I don't doubt that many Arcade subscribers are already chomping at the bit to get their hands on it.

Still, if you want to keep up with some major new mobile releases, then you'll be glad to know we've got you covered there. Just take a look at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our favourite picks you can try now!