Return to Pixhell is out now for iOS, promising a Survivors-like spin on Dark Souls' difficulty

A Pixhell of your own making

Return to Pixhell is available now on iOS

It features a Souls-like spin on the Survivors-like format

Take on the depths of the underworld and go beyond even Pixhell itself

Just like Balatro, ever since Vampire Survivors released, we've seen innumerable spins on the core concept that tweak or change it to fit a new format. However, all of them usually share the power-fantasy of 'becoming the bullet hell'. Not so with the newly released Return to Pixhell, which instead goes for a much grimmer, grittier tone.

The Dark Souls DNA being infused into Return to Pixhell can easily be seen with its focus on campfires. Playing as a lone adventurer descending into the underworld, you need to stick to your campfire or flit between them, using the light to your advantage as you fight off hordes of enemies.

Pixhell is empty, and all the pixdevils are here

Now the term horde is quite literal here as it sees you exploring four distinct areas, starting with the Dark Forest, onto the Cave Labyrinth and down as far as Pixhell itself and the Void beyond.

Undoubtedly, Survivors-likes often lean into the theme of becoming more and more powerful. But Pixhell offers a different spin on the format, intentionally evoking older-style games such as Rogue, which put difficulty and challenge above comfort and ease of play.

Now, for some people that may not be what they're looking for. But for those of you who are always seeking a challenge, I bet that sounds incredibly appealing. And with Return to Pixhell being free-to-play (without any ads!) on iOS, it's well worth giving it a go to see what it has to offer!

In the meantime, if you want more suggestions straight from us here at Pocket Gamer, then you know where to look. Take a gander at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days.