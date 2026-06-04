Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel kicks off its Road to Worlds! campaign ahead of the World Championship

My grandfather's deck has no pathetic cards, Kaiba!

The Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championships 2026 is kicking off later this year

And in Master Duel, it's the qualifiers that will have players flocking to try their luck

Shoot for a spot in the finals, or just take advantage of great new in-game rewards

By now, if you've got any friends who play Yu-Gi-Oh! (or TCGs in general) you've probably already noted the upcoming arrival of the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championships 2026. Taking place across a variety of categories, not just the traditional tabletop format, it's one of the biggest dates in the calendar for duelists.

Now, fans of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel could be in with a chance to gain their own spot as the Road to Worlds campaign kicks off today. The qualifiers run from June 10th to the 22nd, with the top players competing in regional qualifiers from the 19th to the 22nd. From there, a selected number of duelists will earn a spot at WCS 2026 to duel for the title!

Yugi-boy

Of course, if you're anything like my friends who play Yu-Gi-Oh! you're probably already tearing your hair out trying to figure out what kind of deck will work to get you to the World Championships. But don't fret because even if you decide all that hassle isn't worth it, there's more than one reason to check in on Master Duel this coming weekend!

Because to mark the start of qualifiers, you can check in on a new in-game campaign packed with new log-in rewards spread out over 10 days. And considering it starts off with the Number C101: Silent Honor DARK (Royal Finish) card on offer, it's well worth dipping in even for that.

On top of that, we've got the debut of Alternative Art cards, which will appear in Selection Packs, Secret Packs and other packs for a limited time. Not a bad way to get a teaser of the excitement of the World Championships.

Or maybe you'd also like to complement this by testing out your skills in some of the other great TCGs on mobile? We've got a list of the best card battlers on iOS that'd be a perfect starting point!