RF Online Next announces release date for this upcoming sci-fi MMORPG

RF Online Next has announced its release date for later this month

It features huge real-time battles with powerful sci-fi weaponry

Sign up now to net various pre-registration rewards

In terms of upcoming releases, there's plenty to be excited for on mobile (as our list of the best upcoming mobile games can attest), and the latest to open pre-registration is Netmarble's RF Online Next. Now, it's been announced this massive sci-fi MMORPG is set to launch June 16th, with plenty of tantalising new details shown in its trailer.

The sequel to RF Online, in RF Online Next you'll explore an enormous sci-fi universe while duking it out with enemies in massive real-time battles. Not only do you have your own abilities, with seamless class-switching via the Biosuit system, but also massive robots and other high-powered weaponry to scour the battlefield with.

Planetfall

I get some very strong Planetside vibes from RF Online Next, in a good way. The vast, open battles complete with giant robots and flashy abilities offer the same appeal as something like Destiny or Warframe, just with an increased scope and even flashier combat.

Pre-registration is also, of course, still open so you can grab plenty in the way of rewards. You can earn goodies such as a Rare Biosuit Summon Ticket if you sign up via your app marketplace of choice, while signing up via the official website nets even further rewards such as in-game credits and other growth items.

At the same time, this is undoubtedly an MMORPG at heart, so don't expect the kind of gritty boots-on-the-ground action you'd have in something like the aforementioned Planetside. But at the same time you have a bit more dynamic action by the looks of things. So if you're hunting for a new MMORPG, then RF Online Next might be what you're looking for.

Looking to scratch that itchy trigger finger some more? While RF Online Next may be more of a classic MMORPG, you won't be going short of action-packed FPS fun in our list of the best shooters on iOS!