RF Online Next launches with massive Mining Wars, cool Biosuits, and larger-than-life robots on mobile and PC

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From 2004 to today

Large-scale Mining Wars with up to 450 players

Three different types of Sacred Weapons, each with unique characteristics

Various Biosuits with role-specific skills in battle

It all began in 2004 - and now, the legacy continues as Netmarble launches RF Online Next, the studio's epic new MMORPG that takes the RF Online franchise to a new generation.

If you've always been a fan of the OG series, then the nostalgia won't be the only thing that pulls you back and thrusts you out into the battlefield once more, as the expanded systems and massive skirmishes up ahead will no doubt get you going.

If you're new to the IP, however, there are plenty of reasons to join the 20 million players across the globe into this Unreal Engine 5-powered fight - especially since the large-scale Mining Wars are front and centre here. Core resources are scarce, with the Holy Stones on Novus even more so. But with three factions vying for monopoly, the war never ends - and it's up to you to help your guild come out on top. To the victor go the spoils, after all, and with exclusive benefits for the winning guilds up for grabs, it's anybody's game.

To better equip yourself before heading out to war, you'll need to take advantage of the massive Sacred Weapons known as Ultimate Gears to the fray. You can board and directly control the MAU (Mechanic Armor Unit) to dominate the battlefield, or deploy the Launcher, a stationary weapon that automatically detects and engages enemies. Alternatively, you can summon the Animus, a devastating bio-weapon that unleashes a supreme, game-changing skill in an instant before vanishing.

This also means strategising the best role that suits your playstyle best, and with the variety of biosuits available, you can tinker around with different skills that you can switch during battle as well. This includes the Punisher, Phantom, Enforcer, Psypher, Dreadnought, Technician, Arbiter and Demolisher biosuits, so you're pretty much covered from offence to defence.

All that comes into play across large-scale matches on both land and air, because while mastering the terrain with boots on the ground is one thing, navigating aerial combat is a different story entirely.

In particular, this means mastering your Biosuit’s capabilities across the three-dimensional terrain, whether that’s taking advantage of enemy blind spots and sniping them from above or evading incoming attacks by swapping your Biosuit on the fly to adapt to the situation at hand.

You can hone all these skills through various raid dungeons, trying to gain the upper hand in the Babylon Occupation Battle through player-controlled mechs or taking down fearsome World Bosses with your teammates. And speaking of your squad, the Arcane Trials will properly put your teamwork to the test - or pit you against each other in the server-wide battles such as the Siege War: Albern Fortress.

Of course, heading out to war costs valuable resources, and thankfully, winning factions get to reap the rewards of their efforts via server and world-level market taxes. Resource value can fluctuate based on the free-market system, so players can drive the economy’s behaviour directly.

And if you're eager to give all that a go yourself, RF Online Next is now available on mobile and PC!