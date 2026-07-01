RF Online Next: Reasons to play this stunning new MMORPG

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Giant mechs, Biosuits, and much much more

Cool Biosuits you can use on land and air

Massive server-wide battles

Giant mechs to ramp up combat

Even at first glance, it's not hard to see why RF Online Next is in a class of its own. And given that RF Online has been captivating millions of players across the globe since 2004, it comes as no surprise that Netmarble's new MMORPG is making waves now that it's officially launched.

But just in case you need a little bit of a nudge in the right direction, here are the top five reasons why you too should suit up and join the fight!

Three-dimensional warfare on land and in the air

Sure, your average MMORPG might boast epic battles and action-packed skirmishes, but where else can you take the fight to the skies across three-dimentional terrain? RF Online Next offers a vastly more exhilarating experience in combat, especially since you can test your strategic prowess both on land and in the air.

This means being able to sneak up on your unwitting foes around their blind spots or diving down onto them to deal a fatal blow. Defend against hostiles, evade heavy enemy fire and support your allies no matter where they are in the battlefield by taking advantage of your Biosuit's flight skills to achieve that easy win.

Cool classes and badass Biosuits

Speaking of Biosuits, you can add another layer of strategy in combat by switching Biosuits on the fly, keeping your fights non-stop and seamless. It's all about adapting to the situation at hand, after all, which definitely makes all the difference especially in large-scale battles.

Take your pick from the Punisher, Phantom, Enforcer, Psypher, Dreadnought, Technician, Arbiter and Demolisher to fit your playstyle best. This also means being able to sync up with your teammates as you fulfil different roles in your party, because when both the adrenaline and the stakes are this high, positioning is everything.

Larger-than-life server-wide battles

And with co-op battles come massive three-faction warfare too, whether you're battling for supremacy in the Mining War or simply keen on lending your Faction a hand. As a Scion, you'll need to know how to navigate the intricacies of the three nations in your world. Will you bend to the Emperor's rule in the nation of Accretia, embrace cultural diversity with the Bellato, or keep the faith in the theocratic society of the Cora?

That said, you can join the Mining War as part of your Faction to earn valuable participation rewards, including in game currencies and consumable items. Victory also comes with exclusive benefits for the guild representing the winning nation, including the ability to set marketplace tax rates, collect tax revenue, access the Exclusive Mining Field, receive priority entry to the War Zone, and unlock exclusive titles and costumes.

Sacred Weapons and giant mechs

Yes, you read that right - giant mechs. The in-depth sci-fi lore at play here also gives you the ability to pilot totally awesome mechs called Ultimate Gears - and they're pretty ultimate, indeed. These massive Sacred Weapons let you control the MAU (Mechanic Armor Unit) as a behemoth on the battlefield, or the stationary weapon called the Launcher to eliminate your foes with ease.

This detects your foes automatically and engages them, but if bio-weapons are more your thing, then perhaps the Animus might be your cup of tea. Summoning the Animus lets you wreak havoc to tip the scales of battle in your favour.

Jaw-dropping Unreal Engine 5 visuals

And if, at the end of the day, all you're really after is the eye-candy, then the stunning visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5 will definitely do the trick. Expect intricately designed character models and highly customisable looks for your characters, with meticulously crafted equipment, weapons, and aesthetics that are a true sight for sore eyes.

The robust character models shine when in combat as well as when you're simply roaming across the gorgeous landscape, so there's no shortage of elements to marvel at, whether you're in 450-player battles or when you're all by your lonesome.

All these are simply scratching the surface of what's in store for you in RF Online Next, so if you're curious, you can download it for free on iOS, Android and PC today.