RF Online Next, a sequel to the 2004 sci-fi MMORPG, appeared as part of Netmarble's G-STAR 2023 lineup

G-STAR 2023 is upon us and Netmarble hasn’t held back with not one but three titles being revealed to fans. One of them is a gift for sci-fi MMORPG fans as the insanely popular game, RF Online is receiving a sequel after nearly two decades in the form of RF Online Next. The original game was played by 20 million people and still remains in service. Next aims to reinvent the core gameplay and feature a new and polished version of the game, built using Unreal Engine 5.

The premise remains the same as RF Online Next also takes place in a world where magic and machines coexist together. However, the predecessor, which was released in 2004 was limited only to a single planet. Next will absolutely raise the bar with a much more expansive space setting which allows players to engage in exhilarating planetary warfare. The iconic realm vs realm battles will return on a much wider scale.

A total of six unique bio-suits will be available, each offering something unique. Players are free to switch between them as and when the situation calls, and they also have the ability to call upon massive robots or control them in high-octane fights. A free-flight system further aids in navigating through altitude changes, boosts, landings, and hovering to make exploration simpler.

RF Online Next will also feature a story mode that takes place through high-quality cutscenes and cinematic battles. Players will interact with key members in the Novas faction and a few characters from the past might show up as well. The event mode takes place in a special arena filled with ferocious beasts. Players will have to fight wave after wave as machines attack them relentlessly.

RF Online Next is still under development so lots of stuff is naturally kept under wraps but we should hear more about it soon.