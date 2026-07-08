RF Online Next beginner's guide: 6 tips to help you master the mech-filled MMORPG

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Break new ground in the Mining War with our newcomers’ guide

RF Online Next is shaping up to be one of the most exciting action MMORPGs in the mobile stratosphere, offering fast-paced combat against the backdrop of a sprawling sci-fi universe. I’ve been diving deep into the game, and whether you are deploying giant mechs or farming for new gear, there is a lot to keep track of.

Here, we’re going to offer some pointers to help ensure your journey into the RF Online Next world is a smooth one, and provide a few general tips so you can raise your combat power and clear content faster.

Starting from the very beginning, we will talk about leveling basics, and then move on to other important things you need to know like combat and gear.

Now, let's take one of those zero gravity-powered space jumps into the RF Online Next newbies guide!