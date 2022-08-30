Revived Witch's story continues with Chapter 6: Upper Domains of Cassiel

Revived Witch has hosted several in-game events for players this year, however, it has been a while since the pixel art mobile RPG’s story was expanded. Today, Yostar has revealed that after over eight long months, Revived Witch’s main storyline will continue with the release of Chapter 6: Upper Domain of Cassiel. This update brings loads of content like two new dolls, costumes, and furniture sets. This chapter will be based on the pre-existing conflicts between the Upper and Lower Domains of the floating islands.

When chapter five of Revived Witch’s main story concluded, the Witch and her allies were successful in defeating the giant monster that plagued the Lower Domain of Cassiel. All of them now make their way to the Upper Domain where they will finally meet the Protector of Cassiel. A clearance event will run for the next two weeks, giving players their hands on Princess of Aurora – Lilia, an EX Mage if they manage to finish stages 3-18 before September 14th.

Two dolls will be introduced with this update. The first one is Godness Dana, a Mercury Mage that specialises in dealing Magic damage, while the second one, Cailyne is a Salstone Destroyer who deals severe physical damage and inflicts targets with Holy Scorch. In addition to this, the shop will also feature a new Full Bloom costume for Lilia and the PixelNeko Restaurant furniture set. In-game item bundles will be available for purchase as well.

In addition to all this, the update adds a new feature as well, called Road of Adventure. Players will be able to earn even more rewards by clearing main story chapters thanks to this feature. Further, Music Boxes have been optimized and the Reunion System is now permanent. Players above level five, who logged in at least two weeks ago stand to receive Large Soul Cryolite, Mana, Average Skill Pacts, and more.

Explore what happens in the Upper Domain by downloading Revived Witch now for free.