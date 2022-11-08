Revived Witch is celebrating its first anniversary with a two-week event full of rewards

Revived Witch, Yostar’s pixel art mobile RPG has successfully completed one revolution around the sun and is celebrating its first anniversary with a massive two-week celebration. Players can expect to find a tonne of birthday special events that will reward them with login bonuses, gacha rolls, and loads of rare items.

Revived Witch’s anniversary celebration guarantees up to 20 free gacha rolls as a gift to everyone. A spree of login bonuses will be available until November 22nd, including rewards such as Large Soul Cryolite, 1,000 Souls, Stamina Elixirs, Runestones, and a 1st Anniversary Avatar Frame.

In addition, the Shard of 1st Anniversary Event goes live with more Souls and Stamina Flasks as rewards as players unlock puzzle pieces. While the commemorations have already kicked off, Revived Witch’s birthday is on November 11th. On this day, players will be awarded 10 extra rolls, Stamina Elixirs, and a horde of rare items.

The party doesn’t stop here, though. The cherry on top is the introduction of a new doll, Sanva, the Spirit of Lethe. She is a UR Doll that guards the entrance of the Underworld. Sanva is a Saltstone Guardian that makes use of an inky umbrella and the power from Lethe to protect those she loves.

Her skills allow her to transfer all damage dealt to her in order to generate a solid shield. Sanva’s other attributes allow her to attack other foes while also making her restore her health and cleanse all debuffs. All these abilities make Sanva quite the formidable fighter for the team.

Yostar has a final reward planned for players too. In-game, players will find an Anniversary Event Page where they can find their adventure data and stories from the past year. Using these details, they can create a unique anniversary poster which can be shared on Revived Witch’s official Twitter or Facebook pages. From here, a few lucky winners will receive gacha rolls and some merchandise.

Celebrate Revived Witch’s first anniversary by downloading the game now for free.