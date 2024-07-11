Reverse: 1999's latest update takes globe-trotting arcanists to the famous city of Vienna, out now

Opera is on the cards for this new step of Reverse: 1999's story

Reverse: 1999's latest update takes players to the elegant capital of Austria, Vienna

Meet the tormented spirit medium, and talented opera singer, Isolde

Experience another new dip into history, and music, with Reverse: 1999's latest update

Reverse: 1999's globe-trotting (and time-trotting for that matter) story is set to take you to the centre of Austrian elegance with the new update E Lucevan Le Stelle. Taking you to turn-of-the-century Vienna, players will explore more of Reverse: 1999's time-twisting storyline, and naturally, meet new arcanists along the way.

The star of the show in this case is the new [Spirit] support arcanist Isolde, who will feature in the latest banner Vissi D'arte, Vissi D'amore banner. Isolde is a brilliant opera singer who's nonetheless tormented by her arcane ability to channel the spirits of the dead through song.

But there's a lot more on the cards. Check out the full list of rewards and new additions in the latest update with our breakdown of everything you'll get in version 1.7 of Reverse: 1999!

One of Reverse: 1999's best-selling points is arguably its whistle-stop tour not just of time and space, but also of music. We got the chance to sit down with the producer behind Reverse: 1999's music, Ricky Lee a while back to ask about it, and he told us how important music is to the identity of the game.

And version 1.7, aside from all the great rewards you can grab right now, seems to offer another opportunity for players to see the world of music and history through the eyes of their arcanist pals.

But there's still a heck of a lot more on at the moment than just Reverse: 1999, so why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what's what?

Better yet, you can always dig into our other regular features of the top five new mobile games to try this week, with bespoke picks from the last seven days.