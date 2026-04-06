Reverse: 1999 version 3.4 gets full reveal for this 2.5th anniversary-adjacent update
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| Reverse: 1999
- Reverse: 1999's version 3.4 showcase has unveiled a host of new additions
- Six-star character Paper Heron will be joined by Cheng Huguang in phase two
- Not to mention new rewards, modes and more to sink your teeth into later this month!
Over the weekend, you may have been a bit busy doing whatever. But, if you were lucky enough to spot our recent article, you'll recall that Reverse: 1999 hosted another major update showcase over the weekend too! And version 3.4, Spring Unending, which is set to arrive April 16th, is shaping up to be a very, very exciting set of additions.
Those of you who checked in will recall a special cameo in the livestream from new character Paper Heron. Set to join the cast as their latest six-star character, Paper Heron fits firmly into the wuxia aesthetic of this latest update, but did you know she's also being joined by another six-star character in the form of Cheng Heguang, set to arrive in phase two of the update?
For fans of freebies (who haven't already checked out our Reverse: 1999 code list), this update also introduces a host of other goodies when it drops. Grab 10 free summons daily for a total of 100, a free garment for Noire and new redeem codes for other rewards.
Righteous blood, ruthless bladesOh, and did I mention new modes too? Pre-Storm Protocol makes a return for fast-paced survival/exploration gameplay, alongside a new, free four-star arcanist. You'll even be able to leave tips and tricks for other players with the new message-board system.
Or, maybe you'd rather party on with Musae's Arcade, where you'll create rooms and compete with other players in minigames to unlock exciting new rewards. All this, and a lot more, is set to arrive April 16th with the launch of version 3.4!
Speaking of hit RPGs like Reverse: 1999, have you ever dipped into what else mobile has to offer in the genre? No? Well then, go take a gander at our list of the best RPGs for Android to see what we suggest playing!