Reverse: 1999 version 3.4 gets full reveal for this 2.5th anniversary-adjacent update

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Reverse: 1999's version 3.4 showcase has unveiled a host of new additions

Six-star character Paper Heron will be joined by Cheng Huguang in phase two

Not to mention new rewards, modes and more to sink your teeth into later this month!

Over the weekend, you may have been a bit busy doing whatever. But, if you were lucky enough to spot our recent article, you'll recall that Reverse: 1999 hosted another major update showcase over the weekend too! And version 3.4, Spring Unending, which is set to arrive April 16th, is shaping up to be a very, very exciting set of additions.

Those of you who checked in will recall a special cameo in the livestream from new character Paper Heron. Set to join the cast as their latest six-star character, Paper Heron fits firmly into the wuxia aesthetic of this latest update, but did you know she's also being joined by another six-star character in the form of Cheng Heguang, set to arrive in phase two of the update?

For fans of freebies (who haven't already checked out our Reverse: 1999 code list), this update also introduces a host of other goodies when it drops. Grab 10 free summons daily for a total of 100, a free garment for Noire and new redeem codes for other rewards.

Righteous blood, ruthless blades

Oh, and did I mention new modes too? Pre-Storm Protocol makes a return for fast-paced survival/exploration gameplay, alongside a new, free four-star arcanist. You'll even be able to leave tips and tricks for other players with the new message-board system.

Or, maybe you'd rather party on with Musae's Arcade, where you'll create rooms and compete with other players in minigames to unlock exciting new rewards. All this, and a lot more, is set to arrive April 16th with the launch of version 3.4!

Speaking of hit RPGs like Reverse: 1999, have you ever dipped into what else mobile has to offer in the genre? No? Well then, go take a gander at our list of the best RPGs for Android to see what we suggest playing!