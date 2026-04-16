Reverse: 1999's 'landmark' version 3.4 update debuts to celebrate its year-and-a-half anniversary

Reverse: 1999's hotly anticipated version 3.4 update is now here

Dig into a host of new content, including the debut of five-star Arcanist Paper Heron

Dive back in time to ancient China for a whole new storyline to explore

Reverse: 1999 is one of a number of popular character-collecting RPGs on mobile that, in many ways, have managed to grab fans because of the genuine strength of its art, audio and design. Little surprise then that its 3.4 update is aiming to set a new standard with the debut of Spring Unending today!

Coming alongside Reverse: 1999's 1.5th anniversary, Spring Unending is themed heavily after ancient China with a wuxia flavour. Two new six-star characters are set to debut over a two-phase period, starting with the free-spirited Daoist Paper Heron, available in her new banner until May 28th.

As you might expect, Paper Heron will debut as part of a major new storyline that sees Reverse: 1999's time-twisting narrative head to ancient China. There's mystery, martial arts, and plenty of interesting, culturally flavoured content for you to dig into while encountering the two new Arcanists.

Far East

Not only is Paper Heron debuting, but down the line, we'll also see the arrival of Cheng Heguang alongside phase two of the update on May 7th in Soaring Aspirations. They're joined by a four-star Arcanist, Reed, available as part of the Pre-Storm Protocol gameplay mode. Oh, and speaking of, keep your eye out for special online gameplay to celebrate the anniversary of Reverse: 1999, too!

Aside from new shoe-ins for our Reverse: 1999 tier list, version 3.4 includes multiplayer party mode Musae's Arcade, new character storylines and plenty of in-game anniversary events alongside rerun banners for your favourite characters! Suffice it to say, it's a good time to check in whether you're a returning veteran or a total newcomer to Reverse: 1999.

But this week has more than just new updates in games you already know, as there are plenty of exciting launches to consider too! Check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our favourite picks.