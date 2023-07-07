Omega Strikers welcomes new character Finii, new maps and more in latest update

Odyssey Interactive has launched an exciting new update for Omega Strikers, the studio's cross-platform 3v3 footbrawler. In particular, the High-Tea Hijinks update adds a new character to the fray, along with a brand new mode, fresh maps and more.

In the latest update for Omega Strikers, players can welcome Finii, the Tenacious Trickster - the new character was unlocked by the eager community in less than 2 hours, proving just how dedicated the fans can be when it comes to something they're passionate about! Along with this comes the new Rotating Goal Mode with rotating maps, where players can take advantage of a Hijinx buff for 125 Move Speed, 75 Power, 30 Ability Haste, 35% Size and boosted EXP gain.

Meanwhile, new maps include Flipped, Corner Pocket, Back to Back and About Face, plus 4 new Emotes and plenty of other quality-of-life improvements. Of course, if you're keen on enjoying the game to the fullest, you'll need to know which characters to add to your roster. Why not have a look at our Omega Strikers tier list to make sure you've got the best members within your team?

Okay. Wow.

You all revealed Finii in... less than 2 hours???! SO. Finii, the Tenacious Trickster, is available now!! Get into Omega Strikers, try her out, and have some fun with her gravity-bending magic!! pic.twitter.com/p5dXZnbC4f — Omega Strikers (@PlayOmega) July 6, 2023

You can learn more about the nitty-gritty of the latest update by checking out the official patch notes . If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Omega Strikers on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store . It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.