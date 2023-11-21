Update

Old School Runescape launches Leagues IV: Trailerblazer Reloaded from now until January 10th

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Old School RuneScape

Jagex has announced an exciting new update for Old School RuneScape, letting players experience the Leagues IV: Trailerblazer Reloaded content where they can go head-to-head with others to earn awesome in-game goodies. The League events within the iconic fantasy MMORPG were first introduced in 2019 - essentially, you'll step into the shoes of an Ironman and compete in an alternate version of Gielinor. Here, you have to race to clear various tasks and get rewarded with valuable prizes.

In the latest update to Old School RuneScape, you can look forward to the limited-time competitive game mode that follows last year's Leagues III: Shattered Relics. With Leagues IV: Trailerblazer Reloaded, you can expect to enjoy boosted XP in your fave region and experience new relics that will provide you with spanking new abilities and useful effects.

yt
The event will run until January 10th next year, so there's plenty of time for you to flex your muscles and take your pick among the many tasks and areas you want to unlock. Which path will lead you to victory? Do you have what it takes to bag a spot on the Trailblazer Reloaded Leaderboards?

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Old School RuneScape on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

