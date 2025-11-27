Menu
Saint Seiya EX Tier List (November 2025)

By Will Quick
iOS + Android
There's a powerful cast of characters to recruit in this stunning adventure that you can pull for your teams, so here's our Saint Seiya EX Tier List of the best ones.

  • Saint Seiya EX has only 40 Saints to pull!
  • Ranging from the back row to the front row!
  • Here's a ranking to help you make the best team!

Although Saint Seiya is an anime that has been around for a while, many of us have only recently been introduced to it.

As far as anime plots go, it's pretty straightforward: The Greek god Hades is waging war against humanity with some of his fellow gods. His primary opponent is the Greek goddess Athena, who gathers an opposing force composed of empowered humans known as the Saints. The story follows a fledgling Saint named Seiya, who joins the fight and befriends other Saints along the way, exploring the power of friendship and all it entails.

With Saint Seiya EX, the series is given new life, following the original story and introducing a multitude of characters. Since battles are group-based, you'll get the chance to make a team out of various Saints that you can summon with Recruitment tickets.

So, here's a Saint Seiya EX tier list covering the current Saints to give you a sense of each Saint's value and help you decide whether to add them to your team. There are currently over 40 available Saints to recruit, each ranked by rarity. Now, despite their rarity, every Saint has their strengths and weaknesses that are just waiting for the right person to command efficiently.

Saint Seiya EX tier list

What makes constructing the best team a bit tricky is that even though there are many Saints to gather, there are only three damage types, but there are five classes that are assigned to a position in one of three rows. Experiment, diversify, and see which Saint abilities complement each other to suit your strategy.

By the way, you might want to give our Saint Seiya EX codes a quick peek too for some extra freebies!

1
S Tier Saints

Seiya leads the Saints.
S Tier Saints
Name Rarity Details
Aires Mu SSR
  • Support Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Mid Row Position
Aids your team by granting them shielding while simultaneously lowering enemy attack.
Aquarius Camus SSR
  • Support Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Mid Row Position
Freezes enemies to stop them from attacking, but can also freeze allies for protection and recovery.
Awaken Shiryu SSR
  • Warrior Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Front Row Position
Can deal a lot of damage naturally and with effective Ripostes, and can eliminate an enemy on death.
Black Phoenix SR
  • Mage Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Mid Row Position
Burns enemies across the field to wear them down over time, and he gets stronger the more burns he causes.
Cancer Deathmask SSR
  • Mage Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Back Row Position
A summoner who can fill the field with allied undead units, and his attack goes up whenever one of them dies.
Capricorn Shura SSR
  • Warrior Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Mid Row Position
He's very likely to Parry, which will trigger additional attacks and invulnerability while also being able to block enemy abilities.
Evil Saga SSR
  • Mage Class
  • Hybrid Damage
  • Mid Row Position
Aside from having severe damage in all areas, he can stun and remove enemies, and he can lower his skill cooldowns.
Gemini Saga SSR
  • Warrior Class
  • Hybrid Damage
  • Front Row Position
His rage grows quickly, allowing him to use his ultimate sooner, and he can tear through groups easily.
Leo Aiolia SSR
  • Warrior Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Front Row Position
A self-preservation beast, he's able to protect himself sporadically and can even heal from attacks when his health drops low.
Phoenix Ikki SR
  • Archer Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Mid Row Position
Can navigate fields easily to get enemies in preferred positions and even has the power to revive himself.

2
A Tier Saints

The golden Saints look ahead.
A Tier Saints
Name Rarity Details
Saori Kido SR
  • Support Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Back Row Position
Focused almost entirely on healing, she will keep your team alive, and she can revive a fallen ally.
Guilty SR
  • Warrior Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Front Row Position
He can burn and deal direct damage with his attack and will heal from attacking burning enemies.
Virgo Shaka SSR
  • Mage Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Mid Row Position
In addition to dealing good damage, he can also heal himself and allies, as well as gain immunity against enemy skills.
Pope Ares SSR
  • Support Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Back Row Position
He can cause chaos by removing enemies from the field and/or cause them to attack each other, and he can summon friendly units.
Crow Jamian SR
  • Mage Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Mid Row Position
A defensive character who can keep himself safe while attacking with summoned crows and healing his team.
Hound Asterion SR
  • Archer Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Back Row Position
Another summoner, his phantoms can draw damage from him and put it towards his ultimate's power, and also has interrupting skills.
Taurus Aldebaran SSR
  • Tank Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Front Row Position
With high defence and immunity, he can keep your team safe by drawing enemy damage and can knock them back to boot.
Pisces Aphrodite SSR
  • Mage Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Back Row Position
With her power, almost every attack can inflict poison to drain enemy health, and she'll gain strength the more poison she uses.
Saggittarius Seiya SSR
  • Warrior Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Back Row Position
One of the most adaptable characters, he can adjust how he uses his active and passive skills to become more offensive or defensive.
Chamaeleon June SR
  • Support Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Mid Row Position
A Jack-of-All-Trades, she can fit into almost any team to provide both healing and shielding while boasting solid damage.

3
B Tier Saints

The Dark Warriors appear.
B Tier Saints
Name Rarity Details
Sagittarius Ailos SSR
  • Archer Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Back Row Position
He can hit hard while staying secure in the back row, but his abilities are not as varied as those of other characters.
Ophiuchus Shaina SR
  • Warrior Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Mid Row Position
Another poison fighter, she has the additional ability to reduce enemy healing effects while avoiding hits.
Dragon Shiryu R
  • Tank Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Front Row Position
An effective tank for early teams that can handle groups, but there are better options.
Eagle Marin SR
  • Warrior Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Front Row Position
A speedy warrior, she can zip around the field while stunning and knocking down enemies, but needs some grinding to be more viable.
Perseus Algol SR
  • Tank Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Front Row Position
He's a tank with abilities that slow down and restrict enemies for his allies, but he has low damage.
Scorpio Milo SSR
  • Archer Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Back Row Position
He can use his abilities to mark certain enemies to make them more vulnerable to his strong attacks, but his behaviour can be unreliable.
Pegasus Seiya R
  • Warrior Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Front Row Position
A great teammate who can work in serious and casual lineups, he gets stronger and more effective by playing the main missions.
Unicorn Jabu R
  • Warrior Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Front Row Position
Can fair well against groups of enemies and knock them around, gains team bonuses, but isn't an endgame pick.
Cetus Moses SR
  • Tank Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Front Row Position
A reliable tank who can endure a lot of punishment and use abilities to be more effective, but offers little else.
Andromeda Shun R
  • Support Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Mid Row Position
He's a solid support unit who can buff allies with his healing while also restricting enemy abilities.

4
C Tier Saints

The golden Saints gather around.
C Tier Saints
Name Rarity Details
Cassios R
  • Tank Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Front Row Position
A decent tank that can push back enemies, but doesn't do much else.
Lizard Misty SR
  • Support Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Mid Row Position
Has low damage, but decent healing and protection, and can move enemies around.
Black Pegasus R
  • Warrior Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Front Row Position
A dark fighter that can work well with other dark warriors; otherwise, he's not the best.
Sagitta Ptolemy SR
  • Archer Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Back Row Position
His invisibility is very useful on the field and can lower enemies' dodging, but his damage and other abilities are poor.
Black Andromeda R
  • Archer Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Back Row Position
He can hit multiple enemies and give them all Bleed, but has abilities that are ineffective and selfish.
Hydra Ichi R
  • Warrior Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Front Row Position
A poison unit that can be helpful early on, but takes time, and there are many better alternatives.
Cygnus Hyoga R
  • Support Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Mid Row Position
A hearty support that can lower enemy effectiveness, but has very low damage and can be eliminated easily.
Black Swan R
  • Support Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Mid Row Position
Has cold- and freezing-based abilities that can be handy, but is limited to dark warrior teams.
Kiki R
  • Support Class
  • Mental Damage
  • Back Row Position
With below-average healing and attack power, this Saint's main strength lies in boosting critical hits and lowering enemy defence.
Black Dragon R
  • Tank Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Front Row Position
A tank that has decent protection abilities, can handle groups and heal, but has little to no offence.
Bear Geki R
  • Tank Class
  • Physical Damage
  • Front Row Position
Another tank made to keep enemies at bay and eat up time, but his attack power is low compared to other tanks.

And that's it for our Saint Seiya EX tier list!

