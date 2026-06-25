Resident Evil Survival Unit announces massive crossover with Monster Hunter

Preferred Partner Feature

Literally and figuratively

The world of Monster Hunter joins the fight

Expect a massively monstrous co-op experience

More details to be announced soon

Joycity and Aniplex have announced an epic collaboration between two Capcom giants - with the other one quite literally welcoming colossal beasts to the fray. In particular, Resident Evil Survival Unit will be crossing over its infected worlds into Monster Hunter, infusing the strategy game's survival elements with plenty of hunting action.

In case you're not familiar with the massive world of Monster Hunter, this Capcom franchise has been captivating players with its adrenaline-fuelled combat and gameplay that tasks you with hunting gargantuan monsters since 2004. The larger-than-life fights offer immersive action and signature crafting mechanics, and will no doubt spice things up for Resident Evil's survival horror atmosphere for fans of both IPs.

“Through this collaboration between the globally beloved IPs Resident Evil and Monster Hunter, we aim to deliver high-quality content that highlights the unique appeal and strategic fun of each franchise," says Park Joon-seung, Head of Strategic Business Division at Joycity.

The limited-time collab will introduce a massively monstrous co-op experience, so it's safe to say there's a lot to look forward to once the two worlds collide.

In the meantime, if you're looking to get a head start in your fight against the Umbrella Corporation, you can download Resident Evil Survival Unit from the App Store and Google Play Store and visit the official website for all the details.