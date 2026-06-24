Pokémon TCG Pocket unveils its latest booster pack with the coming launch of Everyday Wonders

Pokemon TCG Pocket has announced its latest themed booster just in time for summer!

Everyday Wonders focuses on fan-favourite Pokemon such as Pikachu and Snorlax

And keep your eyes peeled for a host of other events debuting throughout July

Even as the sun bakes us over here in the UK, there's even hotter news sizzling across our desks. Case in point being the launch of the latest themed booster pack from Pokémon TCG Pocket! And surprisingly, it's not grandiose creatures from beyond time and space, but Everyday Wonders arriving June 30th.

Rather than the more grandiose or action-packed elements of Pokémon, Everyday Heroes takes things back to basics with an increased focus on everyone's favourite creatures such as Pikachu, Piplup and Snorlax. Naturally, this features snazzy new card art and other additions that you can check out in the newly released trailer below!

Everyday I'm capturin'

I'm personally quite intrigued by this new booster pack. Pokémon has no shortage of surprisingly deep lore covering all aspects of the setting, but often we get away from the core appeal of capturing Pokémon and adding them to your roster, as well as the fun adventures you get up to in the meantime.

But this new booster pack doesn't only include those additional cards and fan-favourite Pokémon. It also sees the introduction of plenty of new events that fans can look forward to later this year.

Keep an eye out for the Everyday Wonders emblem event during July, not to mention Community Week later in the month, the Hisuian Zoruas drop event near its conclusion, and the latest Wonder Pick event!

Suffice it to say, if you've been looking for something to keep you occupied throughout the summer months, then Pokémon TCG Pocket looks to more than have you covered!

But if you're looking to complement that with some other exciting content, why not check out our list of the best card battlers on iOS? That's where we've ranked the best possible picks that you can play right now, including all manner of exciting spins on the genre.