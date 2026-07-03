Resident Evil Survival Unit makes a colossal clash with Monster Hunter in latest collab event

Preferred Partner Feature

More monster mayhem

New co-op mode where you team up to take on Monster Hunter beasts

Collab-exclusive heroes join the fray

New cosmetics to spruce up your base

You've seen the teaser, and now it's finally here - Aniplex and JOYCITY are bringing the colossal creatures from Monster Hunter into the world of Resident Evil Survival Unit, so if you've been gearing up for the epic clash, now's your chance to prove your worth! This is officially the collaboration debut between Resident Evil Survival Unit and Monster Hunter, and with the amount of crossover events lined up all month, it's safe to say it's not just for Capcom fans to enjoy.

In particular, you can look forward to exclusive crossover content, with the new co-op mode taking centre stage. This means you can team up with other survivors to try and take on the larger-than-life monsters from MH, with familiar behemoths like Yian Kut-Ku and Rathalos rampaging in.

Of course, new enemies mean new collab-exclusive Heroes taking up arms to join the cause too, all inspired by the Monster Hunter universe and completely obtainable for free. And to make sure you reap the rewards for all your hard work, the devs have also included a lovely little meat-grilling element into the gameplay as well, where you can grill your hunt for special rewards. Eat or be eaten, as they say, and perhaps that's never been truer in a world where you're always keeping the infected at bay.

The crossover extends to cosmetics for your base and your squads as well, so if you're keen on switching up your survival swag, now's the best time to get involved! You can download Resident Evil Survival Unit on iOS or Android today.