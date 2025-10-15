Resident Evil Survival Unit gets glowing reception from fans at Brazil Game Show

Fight to survive

Resident Evil Survival Unit made a big splash at the Brazil Game Show

The upcoming strategy spinoff was on display at the major Latin American convention

Fans got hands-on with a demo, and feedback was positive

Resident Evil Survival Unit, the upcoming mobile strategy spinoff of the hit survival-horror series, has made a splash at the Brazil Game Show. Fans attending the biggest gaming convention in Latin America were able to get a first glimpse at it, and apparently reception for Resident Evil Survival Unit was quite positive.

Resident Evil Survival Unit certainly needs all the boosts it can get. Being such a major departure from the usual mechanics of the series, it sees you focusing more on strategy and tactics in your attempt to survive a massive outbreak. Fortunately, Resi enthusiasts have plenty in the way of fan service with iconic characters appearing throughout.

At the Brazil Game Show, fans were able to get hands-on with an early demo of Resident Evil Survival Unit. And judging by the commentary from the folks at Aniplex, it's vindication for their hopes that Resident Evil Survival Unit will be a global hit.

Zombies in Brazil

As I noted earlier today in the story about Mongil: Star Dive , events like Brazil Game Show might not quite be at the level of Gamescom or Tokyo Game Show in terms of prestige. But they're slowly growing in popularity, with plenty of fans looking to attend and both developers and publishers showcasing their upcoming releases.

From what I've seen of Resident Evil Survival Unit, I'm cautiously optimistic. It certainly seems to have plenty of callbacks to the original series, and doubtless the isometric style of exploration and gameplay will be welcome. At the same time, it does threaten to have the same 'wait for the timer' strategy gameplay that plagues other releases such as State of Survival. We'll just have to see how it turns out on release.

In any case, if you need spine-chilling thrills for Halloween, you won't need to wait for Resident Evil. Simply take a gander through our list of the best mobile horror games for Android!