Resident Evil announces collab with heavy metal idol group BABYMETAL

Metallic

Resident Evil is set to collaborate with hit metal-themed idol group BABYMETAL

The collab will cover goodies such as merchandise and is coming in 2026

It's all to celebrate 30 years of Resident Evil, including the upcoming launch of Resident Evil Survival Unit

While Resident Evil has covered everything from movies to literature and even a stage show (yes, really), it's not really touched on music that much. That is, until the latest announcement that the hit survival horror franchise will be collaborating with popular metal-themed idol group BABYMETAL.

While they may be viewed with some apathy by older fans, for many enthusiasts of the genre, BABYMETAL are seen as something of a novelty with genuine talent. Combining Japanese-style idol presentation with a heavier, more metal-influenced sound, they've found special popularity with audiences overseas who find the combination that much more interesting.

In a recent announcement video, hosted by none other than everyone's favourite tall lady Alcina Dimitrescu, we got the news that the exclusive collab will cover goodies such as merchandise and more. And while you'll need to wait a while considering it's arriving in 2026, I've no doubt many of you are excited about this collab.

Residential metal

Considering we've also got Resident Evil Survival Unit coming up (bet you were wondering where the tie-in was here, huh?,) it's clear that RESI as a series is getting quite a bit of hype.

And why not? On mobile, console and PC Resident Evil has run the gamut from true survival horror to action and beyond. It's arguably one of the defining gaming series of all time. So whether or not you'll be jumping into Resident Evil Survival Unit, the upcoming mobile RTS, or waiting for Resident Evil Requiem (or both!), it's an exciting time to be a fan.

But if you really need something spine-shivering to tide you over, there are plenty of options. Check in on our list of the best horror mobile games on Android to see some of our top picks that cover all the tiers of terror!