Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes celebrates its tenth anniversary with huge Coliseum arena

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is hitting the ripe old age of 10

To celebrate, they're introducing a massive arena teeming with bosses

There's also alternative versions of beloved characters on the way

We cover anniversaries fairly often here on Pocket Gamer, although a lot of those are gacha RPGs celebrating their first few years and, more increasingly, half-years as well. I'm not knocking that, of course. It usually means plenty of free goodies, after all. However, it does mean that Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes hitting its 10th birthday sticks out a bit more. That's an entire decade.

The precise date Galaxy of Heroes turns ten is November 18th, and to celebrate, they're changing absolutely everything. Throwing out what works in favour of something new and untested. Naturally, I jest, but it will apparently mark the beginning of a new era.

First up, we have the addition of the Coliseum, which is supposedly enormous and inspired by the Petranaki arena from Attack of the Clones. So, a big old natural rock amphitheatre, presumably. In it, you'll face off against bosses that include a Pirate AT-ST, a Jotaz, a Tomb Guardian, and a Dryax.

The update also promises alternate versions of existing characters, with Luke “Stormtrooper”, Chewie & Yoda, and Darth Vader with Damaged Helmet all set to join. Beyond Vader with a knackered hat, Seasonality brings few tweaks to the whole live service aspect of Galaxy of Heroes, promising to benefit new and old players alike.

With mobile games shutting down left and right, including a previous attempt to capture the Star Wars audience by Zynga, it's impressive that Galaxy of Heroes has lasted 10 years. Having a big IP isn't always a guaranteed route to success. In fact, it can be harder if it doesn't click with an ardent fanbase, so they're clearly doing something right here.

