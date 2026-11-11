Resident Evil Survival Unit celebrates first anniversary with the addition of Albert Wesker

Resident Evil Survival Unit is celebrating over a year of service with its newest update

Everyone's favourite villain Albert Wesker arrives as part of the new Ruins mechanic

Meanwhile, Resi 4's version of Leon and Ada join the fight, alongside a host of anniversary events

Resident Evil Survival Unit, the mobile adaptation of Capcom's hit zombie-survival franchise developed by Aniplex and JoyCity, is celebrating over a year of service. And to mark the event, we're not only getting a major new update, but also the addition of everyone's favourite geographically ambiguous villain, Albert Wesker.

Wesker debuts as part of Ruins, a dungeon-like mechanic that pits you against various famous villains from the Resi franchise, interacting with them as you complete missions to thwart their plans. Fortunately, at your beck and call, you'll have the Resident Evil 4 versions of Leon Kennedy and Ada Wong joining the fight as part of this update too!

Seven minutes!

Naturally, JoyCity will also be recapping all of your achievements as players in a series of new infographics, while check-in and lucky draw events offer plenty of ways to nab rewards to mark over a year since launch. You'll also be able to customise your heroes even further with the introduction of the Costume system.

Resident Evil Survival Unit is an interesting beast of a game, especially for a longtime fan of the franchise. One that doesn't really break from the RTS/RPG genre that it's looking to capitalise on, but seemingly succeeding in grabbing an audience looking for a laid-back, mobile take on the franchise.

No doubt that's due to those collect-a-thon elements of gathering new heroes drawn from throughout the Resi franchise. And personally, seeing my boy Albert Wesker dropped in there is making me think I might need to give Resident Evil Survival Unit a go for myself!

Resident Evil Survival Unit may lean into action more than horror, but there are plenty of ways to enjoy terror on mobile if that's your thing. Check out our list of the best horror games on Android for some choice picks we think are worth playing!