Angry Birds Dream Blast takes you back to the Angry Birds Movie 2 in new event

Angry Birds Dream Blast sees the introduction of a brand-new in-game event

To mark the Angry Birds Movie 3's upcoming release, check in for a refresher on the Angry Birds Movie 2!

Enjoy levels following the film and a variety of rewards in the new Dream Album

With the Angry Birds Movie 3 set to land in cinemas soon, it's no surprise that Rovio are eager to get people back in the silver screen mood. And now Angry Birds Dream Blast is throwing you back to the original sequel, with a new in-game event devoted to the Angry Birds Movie 2.

The event will see you play through content inspired by the Angry Birds Movie 2 and relive the events of the film for yourself. It also sees the introduction of the Dream Album mechanic, which lets you earn even more rewards themed around the film for completing levels. All in all, a great way to prep yourself for the new film with the new Dream Album available for the next 28 days.

Stay Angry

It's been a good few years since the launch of the first Angry Birds film and its sequel, so it makes sense that Rovio are eager to encourage hype for it amongst their fans. It's also quite effective to offer rewards and other goodies alongside it.

I wouldn't be surprised if part of this is inspired by their acquisition by Sega, as Rovio have also teased a cameo by Sonic the Hedgehog in the new film. All this, and the event itself, indicates they're promoting the film from multiple angles in new and exciting ways.

But for Angry Birds Dream Blast fans, all you need to know is that this event offers a suite of new rewards and content for you to enjoy. And if you need to refresh yourself on a childhood favourite, keep your eyes peeled for the return of the Angry Birds Movie to select theatres on November 13th!

In the meantime, if you want to refresh yourself on some of the other great releases on mobile this year as we speed towards Christmas, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some choice picks?