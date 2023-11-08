Resident Evil 4 will launch on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this December 20th

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 4 will be landing on mobile on December 20th, particularly letting iOS users get their hands on the popular title using an iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The game boasts top-notch visuals which can also be enjoyed on iPads and Macs that have the M1 chip or later.

The mobile launch of Resident Evil 4 will also have the Separate Ways story DLC, where you can follow the tale of Ada Wong as she embarks on a secret mission. To make sure you've got first dibs on the title as soon as it launches, you can pre-order the survival horror game right now on the iOS App Store. It also features cross-progression between iPhone, iPad, and Mac, so you can rest assured that you won't lose all your hard work across different devices.

The game features full controller support as well, along with touch controls that you can customise to your liking. You can see the RE ENGINE and Apple silicon in action, and experience just how well the A17 Pro chip on iPhone 15 Pro models can run the game. This follows the launch of the award-winning Resident Evil Village and its Winters’ Expansion earlier on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max as well.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-ordering Resident Evil 4 on the iOS App Store now ahead of its official launch. It's a free-to-try game with a single in-app purchase for the full title. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.