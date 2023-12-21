Save the President's daughter in Resident Evil 4, now available on Apple devices

With Universal Purchase support purchase the game once to play on all your Apple devices.

Resident Evil 4, the remake of the 2005 horror game of the same name, is now available on Mac, iPad with M-series chips and iPhone 15 Pro models. The game runs on Apple silicon and takes advantage of advanced features such as MetalFX Upscaling to improve the game’s performance.

You can download a free trial of Resident Evil 4 before purchasing the game outright. In celebration of the release, the game is available at a 50 per cent discount through January 17 at USD 29.99. In addition to the discount, you'll get special in-game items, including Attache Case: Gold, Attache Case Classic, Special Charm: Green Herb, and Special Charm: Handgun Ammo if you purchase the game before the discount expires.

It's been six years since Leon faced down zombies in Raccoon City. Now an agent for the president, Leon has been tasked with rescuing the president's daughter, Ashley Grahm, from an ominous European village where evil lurks around every corner. As Leon, you'll take down crazed villagers and horrifying monstrosities as you protect Ashley from them at any cost.

Not only are you now able to play Resident Evil 4 on your Apple devices, but The Mercenaries bonus mode is also available as free DLC. You can also get answers to some lingering questions by playing the Separate Ways DLC, where you play Ada Wong on a secret mission.

Since Resident Evil 4 supports Universal Purchase, you can purchase the game once and play across your iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Additionally, the game supports cross-progression, making it easy to transfer your saved data between your Apple devices. Resident Evil 4 is also compatible with various controllers. The iPhone and iPad versions feature customizable touch controls, while the Mac version features keyboard and mouse support. To keep up to date on all the latest Resident Evil 4 news, check out Capcom's official website.