On PocketGamer.fun this week: Horror highlights, excellent console ports and Clash Royale

Spooky games to celebrate Halloween
To celebrate the scariest time of year, we made a list of some fantastic horror games. It's a genre that comes in many flavours, with some entries focusing on jumpscares while others try to freak out your subconscious through psychological means. We included a mixture on our list
so we're sure you'll find something that suits your tastes.
The best PC and console ports on mobile
Did you know that mobile is now home to games that used to only be available on PC and console? That's right. As these little devices become more powerful, the variety of games you can play on them continues to increase. So, we created a list of six great console ports you can enjoy on your phone.
Game of the week
Clash Royale
Any game that has stayed popular over a long period of time must be doing something right, and Clash Royale is a perfect example. Originally released in 2016, Supercell's incredibly popular multiplayer RTS continues to be enjoyed by millions of players each year. And, while we're focused on mobile here at Pocket Gamer, it's worth mentioning you can now play Clash Royale on PC
too!
