Throughout the history of video games, there have been countless system wars: Commodore 64 vs Sinclair Spectrum, SNES vs Mega Drive, and PS4 vs Xbox One to name three.

Do you know what the deciding factor in these system wars tends to be? The games. Specifically, the games that you can only get on one particular system.

That's why Apple's iOS continues to be the best mobile gaming platform on the market (sorry Android), and also why it's one of the best gaming platforms around. The recent provision of Apple Arcade has only driven that defining point home.

There are loads of brilliant games out there that can only be played on an iPhone or iPad. Here are some of our favourite examples from recent times, including some from Apple Arcade, as well as one or two notable inclusions from way back in the day.