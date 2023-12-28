5 new mobile games to try this week - December 28th, 2023
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Santa Fighter
Christmas is all about peace and love and all that, but sometimes, tendrils of stress still manage to break through the cracks - even more so when you're tasked with delivering presents to all of humanity in a span of one night. And when rage gets the better of someone as jolly as Santa Claus, something's definitely gotta give.
The aptly titled Santa Fighter lets you duke it out with other equally stressed Santas as you take out your rage and frustration at the North Pole. And when you triumph over your opponent, you'll witness Santa dropping a cool catchphrase, "Your Christmas is cancelled" - something you likely never thought you needed until today.
2
Bustin'
This hilarious take on the pandemic tasks you with saving the world using the most important weapon in any virus-related arsenal - toilet paper. This charming arcade shooter lets you shoot toilet paper rolls at zombie-esque humans who'll stop at nothing to get their hands on these precious resources, and it's up to you to serve the public in your trusty van by any means necessary.
The game features a variety of vehicles you can choose from, as well as different locations you can unlock and power-ups you can pick up. You have to be on your guard at all times, though - you never know when a Karen or a Zoomer might show up to put your toilet paper prowess to the test.
3
Sonic Dream Team
Apple Arcade subscribers can now feed their need for speed as Sonic and his friends team up to take down the nefarious Eggman in this fast-paced action platformer. You'll not only get to play as six well-loved characters from the franchise, but you'll also be able to strategise the best moves to unleash to complete your missions - whether that's running on walls or defying gravity itself.
The game also lets you collect toys littered across the levels as you clear missions and take down big bosses, all to keep Dr Eggman from remaking the world using the ancient relic called The Reverie.
4
Three Minutes To Eight
Adding a ticking time bomb element to any narrative instantly ups the ante, and with Three Minutes To Eight, the stakes are certainly higher than ever. As the title suggests, you only have three minutes until you meet your ultimate demise, so you'll have to do everything in your power to escape the cold clutches of Death across randomised elements and multiple endings.
The pixel-art point-and-click game also features a variety of fully voiced NPCs you'll encounter along the way, along with a stunning neon aesthetic that adds to the mysterious vibes of the futuristic title.
5
Resident Evil 4
Capcom is giving Apple users more reasons to grab the latest devices with the launch of Resident Evil 4, offering a mobile-friendly survival horror experience for players on iPhone 15 Pro models and all iPads and Macs with M-series chips. You can customise the touch controls as well to elevate your gameplay.
The first part of the cross-progression-enabled game is available for free, with a one-time purchase of $29.99 to unlock the full game at a 50% discount until January 17th. If you grab the game now, you can also get your hands on in-game goodies such as "Attaché Case: Gold", "Special Charm: Handgun Ammo", "Attaché Case: Classic" and more.