Azur Promilia set to launch first English-language beta in 2027 after 20 million pre-registrations

Azur Promilia, the upcoming creature-taming ARPG from Manjuu, is getting an English beta

But you'll be waiting until summer 2027, with planning still underway

However, with 20 million pre-registrations, it's clear hype is high for Azur Promilia

Azur Promilia, the upcoming fantasy ARPG from developer Manjuu Games, is set to launch its first English-language beta in summer 2027, it has been announced. The news comes alongside a massive 20-million pre-registration milestone and their first English promo video.

Azur Promilia is set in a fantasy world populated by both humans and creatures called Kibo. Alongside the usual fantasy ARPG adventure, you'll also be able to befriend and recruit Kibos, using their distinctive abilities to help you out in both exploration and combat. All this, and both the distinctive anime-inspired character designs that Manjuu are well known for.

Kibo-tastic

If you hadn't already guessed, Azur Promilia is also a follow-up to the hit mobile game Azur Lane, although set in a brand-new world with its own roster of characters. Which is a shame because I think seeing even some cameos from Azur Lane's iconic cast would have helped make it stand out.

As it stands, I'm a little cautious about Azur Promilia. This is the third major creature-taming ARPG that's making the rounds, and without even counting various other smaller steps into the genre. It all feels a bit much for a rather niche subgenre, and I can't help but wonder if it's already oversaturated.

Still, I think that'll be a problem for a successor, not Azur Promilia. With 20 million global pre-registrations and that upcoming English-language beta test in 2027, I think it'll be an undeniable hit. Whether that leaves space for others, especially with Honkai Nexus Anima and Amniimo also available, well, that's anyone's guess.

But if you need to play something right now, then don't fret. Because you can always check out our list of the best mobile games in soft launch to find some upcoming releases that you can actually try out ahead of their official launch!