Renegade Immortal codes (February 2026) - More Summoning Tokens and Spirit Stones up for grabs

When it comes to journeying toward ancient gods, you can never have too many Jades & Spirit Stones - which is why these Renegade Immortal codes should come in handy.

Renegade Immortal is a mobile RPG based on the anime of the same name. In this idle adventure, you’ll collect and upgrade heroes as you battle nefarious foes across Zhao Country all the way to Ancient God Land.

You’ll need a lot of resources if you’re going to keep your heroes in tip-top shape, which is why Renegade Immortal codes are so handy. You can use these to snag valuable assets like Summoning Tokens, Jade, and Spirit Stone. And lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of active ones below!

Renegade Immortal codes

DCGift2026 - Summoning Token x1, Jade x100

- Summoning Token x1, Jade x100 FBGift2026 - Summoning Token x1, Advancement Pill x100

- Summoning Token x1, Advancement Pill x100 HappyNewYear - Summoning Token x3, Advancement Pill x200, Jade x200

- Summoning Token x3, Advancement Pill x200, Jade x200 LUMUWAN250 - Advancement Pill x100, Immortal Battle Token x2

- Advancement Pill x100, Immortal Battle Token x2 rik2026 - Summoning Token x1, Spirit Stone x50k

- Summoning Token x1, Spirit Stone x50k SVIP777 - Jade x100, Cultivator EXP x10k



- Jade x100, Cultivator EXP x10k SVIP888 - Jade x100, Spirit Stone x50k

- Jade x100, Spirit Stone x50k SVIP999 - Jade x100, Advancement Pill x100



- Jade x100, Advancement Pill x100 VIPWL888 - Qingmu Exploration Talisman x1, Spirit Stone x50k



- Qingmu Exploration Talisman x1, Spirit Stone x50k VIP2026 - Summoning Token x1, Cultivator EXP x10k



- Summoning Token x1, Cultivator EXP x10k VIP777 - Cultivator EXP x10k



- Cultivator EXP x10k VIP888 - Spirit Stone x50k



- Spirit Stone x50k VIP999 - Advancement Pill x100



- Advancement Pill x100 WANGLIN520 - Jade x100, Artifact Spirit x520



- Jade x100, Artifact Spirit x520 wanglin2026 - Summoning Token x1, Artifact Spirit x300



- Summoning Token x1, Artifact Spirit x300 XNWL999 - Advancement Pill x100, Refresh Ticket x2



- Advancement Pill x100, Refresh Ticket x2 YZC30W - Refresh Ticket x2, Qingmu Exploration Talisman x1



- Refresh Ticket x2, Qingmu Exploration Talisman x1 YZC50W - Immortal Battle Token x2, Gold Treasure-Hunt Talisman



- Immortal Battle Token x2, Gold Treasure-Hunt Talisman ZMYK666 - Qingmu Exploration Talisman x1, Cultivator EXP x10k

Expired

HH999

JJ888

XN666

XN888

XN999

XS777

YXZCG66

zhubo666

How to redeem your rewards

Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner

Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner Step 2: Select Gift Code towards the bottom left corner of the screen

Select Gift Code towards the bottom left corner of the screen Step 3: Type or copy and paste a code into the text box

Type or copy and paste a code into the text box Step 4: Tap confirm

Tap confirm Step 5: Back on the main game screen, tap the mail icon. (It’s near the lower left corner)

Back on the main game screen, tap the mail icon. (It’s near the lower left corner) Step 6: Open the Activation Code Reward email and hit claim

In order to claim Renegade Immortal codes, you must complete the tutorial. If you have trouble redeeming one, make sure you type it in exactly as you see it here, as they're case-sensitive.

