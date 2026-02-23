Renegade Immortal codes (February 2026) - More Summoning Tokens and Spirit Stones up for grabs
When it comes to journeying toward ancient gods, you can never have too many Jades & Spirit Stones - which is why these Renegade Immortal codes should come in handy.
| Renegade Immortal
Renegade Immortal is a mobile RPG based on the anime of the same name. In this idle adventure, you’ll collect and upgrade heroes as you battle nefarious foes across Zhao Country all the way to Ancient God Land.
You’ll need a lot of resources if you’re going to keep your heroes in tip-top shape, which is why Renegade Immortal codes are so handy. You can use these to snag valuable assets like Summoning Tokens, Jade, and Spirit Stone. And lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of active ones below!
Renegade Immortal codes
- DCGift2026 - Summoning Token x1, Jade x100
- FBGift2026 - Summoning Token x1, Advancement Pill x100
- HappyNewYear - Summoning Token x3, Advancement Pill x200, Jade x200
- LUMUWAN250 - Advancement Pill x100, Immortal Battle Token x2
- rik2026 - Summoning Token x1, Spirit Stone x50k
- SVIP777 - Jade x100, Cultivator EXP x10k
- SVIP888 - Jade x100, Spirit Stone x50k
- SVIP999 - Jade x100, Advancement Pill x100
- VIPWL888 - Qingmu Exploration Talisman x1, Spirit Stone x50k
- VIP2026 - Summoning Token x1, Cultivator EXP x10k
- VIP777 - Cultivator EXP x10k
- VIP888 - Spirit Stone x50k
- VIP999 - Advancement Pill x100
- WANGLIN520 - Jade x100, Artifact Spirit x520
- wanglin2026 - Summoning Token x1, Artifact Spirit x300
- XNWL999 - Advancement Pill x100, Refresh Ticket x2
- YZC30W - Refresh Ticket x2, Qingmu Exploration Talisman x1
- YZC50W - Immortal Battle Token x2, Gold Treasure-Hunt Talisman
- ZMYK666 - Qingmu Exploration Talisman x1, Cultivator EXP x10k
Expired
- HH999
- JJ888
- XN666
- XN888
- XN999
- XS777
- YXZCG66
- zhubo666
How to redeem your rewards
- Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner
- Step 2: Select Gift Code towards the bottom left corner of the screen
- Step 3: Type or copy and paste a code into the text box
- Step 4: Tap confirm
- Step 5: Back on the main game screen, tap the mail icon. (It’s near the lower left corner)
- Step 6: Open the Activation Code Reward email and hit claim
In order to claim Renegade Immortal codes, you must complete the tutorial. If you have trouble redeeming one, make sure you type it in exactly as you see it here, as they're case-sensitive.
