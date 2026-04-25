Anime Final Quest codes (April 2026) - Extra Spins and Runes to make questing easier
Those nasty orcs aren't going to defeat themselves, so why not grab a bunch of extra Runes from our Anime Final Quest codes to eliminate them with ease?
| Anime Final Quest
Anime Final Quest is a fast-paced action RPG on Roblox. Battle Orcs and Goblins, unlock sweet new weapons, and take advantage of debilitating special abilities in this action-packed dungeon crawler.
While the experience is currently still in Beta, that hasn’t stopped developer Lodwnzera from releasing various Anime Final Quest codes to give players a boost. Using these allows you to nab free Runes, Lucky Spins, and other useful resources.
Active Anime Final Quest codes:
- TESTINGPLACEISBACK - Rewards (new!)
- WORLD2END - 45 Weapon Lucky Spin, 45 Gear Lucky Spin (new!)
- STARTOFANEWERA - 50K Gold, 20 Raid Tickets (new!)
- VL - 35 Rune (new!)
Expired:
- BUGFIX - 50 Weapon Lucky Spin, 50 Gear Lucky Spin
- AFQISCLEAN - 30K Gold, 20 Rune
- AIZEN - 50 Weapon Lucky Spin, 30 Gear Lucky Spin
- RAID - 25 Rune, 30K Cash
- GRINDTIME - 15 Ticket
- APRILFOOLS - 67 lucky weapon spins, 67 gear lucky spins (private servers only)
- TRIPLET - 35 runes, 67k gold (private servers only)
- PRIESTEVO
- ATTACKTITAN
- DIORAID
- SORRYFORDELAYANDBUG
- GRAVITATION
- CLANS
- NEWSEASON
- THANKSFOR25KCCU
- THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS
- UPGRADESYSTEM45
- GIFTFROMCELLGAMES
- KINGOFCURSESISBACK
- KINGSVESSEL
- GENERALEVO
- KING
- ENDLESSNEW
- METRODOMAIN
- AGRIS2
- LEGEND
- RELEASEAFQ
- APOLOGIZE
- BOSS
- BOWUPDATE
- CHAINSAW
- CHILDOFSUN
- CRACKER
- ENDLESS
- ESCANORSOON
- FEAREDSLAYER
- FRIDAYSPECIAL
- GREATERQUEST
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
- HYPETHERELEASE
- PATCHES
- RELEASE
- RELEASE2
- RESTORESHADOW
- SUPPORT
- THEFORGERISNICE
- THEYNOTLIKEUS
- TICKETGIFT
- WEEKENDGIFT2
- WINTERUPDATE
- UNLUCKY
- UPDATE1
How to redeem your rewards
- Step 1: Launch Anime Final Quest on Roblox
- Step 2: Join the Community to get access to codes
- Step 3: Tap the blue Codes button on the right side of the screen
- Step 4: Type or copy and paste a code into the text box
- Step 5: Tap Confirm
- Step 6: If the code you entered is active, your rewards will immediately be displayed on screen
Be sure to type them in exactly as you see them here, as they can be case-sensitive. If it doesn’t work, check for typos. Also, make sure you don’t have an extra space at the end, which sometimes happens when copying and pasting.
To keep up with all the latest releases, join the official Anime Final Quest Discord or just check back here as we continually update our lists.
We hope you found our list of active Anime Final Quest codes helpful. If you’re itching for more Roblox rewards, check out our lists of Craft Anime codes and Superstar Baseball codes - you can never have too many freebies, after all.
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