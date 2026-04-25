Anime Final Quest codes (April 2026) - Extra Spins and Runes to make questing easier

Those nasty orcs aren't going to defeat themselves, so why not grab a bunch of extra Runes from our Anime Final Quest codes to eliminate them with ease?

Anime Final Quest is a fast-paced action RPG on Roblox. Battle Orcs and Goblins, unlock sweet new weapons, and take advantage of debilitating special abilities in this action-packed dungeon crawler.

While the experience is currently still in Beta, that hasn’t stopped developer Lodwnzera from releasing various Anime Final Quest codes to give players a boost. Using these allows you to nab free Runes, Lucky Spins, and other useful resources.

Active Anime Final Quest codes:

TESTINGPLACEISBACK - Rewards (new!)

WORLD2END - 45 Weapon Lucky Spin, 45 Gear Lucky Spin (new!)

STARTOFANEWERA - 50K Gold, 20 Raid Tickets (new!)

VL - 35 Rune (new!)

Expired:

BUGFIX - 50 Weapon Lucky Spin, 50 Gear Lucky Spin

AFQISCLEAN - 30K Gold, 20 Rune

AIZEN - 50 Weapon Lucky Spin, 30 Gear Lucky Spin

RAID - 25 Rune, 30K Cash

GRINDTIME - 15 Ticket

APRILFOOLS - 67 lucky weapon spins, 67 gear lucky spins (private servers only)

TRIPLET - 35 runes, 67k gold (private servers only)

PRIESTEVO

ATTACKTITAN

DIORAID

SORRYFORDELAYANDBUG

GRAVITATION

CLANS

NEWSEASON

THANKSFOR25KCCU

THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS

UPGRADESYSTEM45

GIFTFROMCELLGAMES

KINGOFCURSESISBACK

KINGSVESSEL

GENERALEVO

KING

ENDLESSNEW

METRODOMAIN

AGRIS2

LEGEND

RELEASEAFQ

APOLOGIZE

BOSS

BOWUPDATE

CHAINSAW

CHILDOFSUN

CRACKER

ENDLESS

ESCANORSOON

FEAREDSLAYER

FRIDAYSPECIAL

GREATERQUEST

HAPPYNEWYEAR

HYPETHERELEASE

PATCHES

RELEASE

RELEASE2

RESTORESHADOW

SUPPORT

THEFORGERISNICE

THEYNOTLIKEUS

TICKETGIFT

WEEKENDGIFT2

WINTERUPDATE

UNLUCKY

UPDATE1

How to redeem your rewards

Step 1: Launch Anime Final Quest on Roblox

Step 2: Join the Community to get access to codes

Step 3: Tap the blue Codes button on the right side of the screen

Step 4: Type or copy and paste a code into the text box

Step 5: Tap Confirm

Step 6: If the code you entered is active, your rewards will immediately be displayed on screen

Be sure to type them in exactly as you see them here, as they can be case-sensitive. If it doesn’t work, check for typos. Also, make sure you don’t have an extra space at the end, which sometimes happens when copying and pasting.

To keep up with all the latest releases, join the official Anime Final Quest Discord or just check back here as we continually update our lists.

We hope you found our list of active Anime Final Quest codes helpful. If you’re itching for more Roblox rewards, check out our lists of Craft Anime codes and Superstar Baseball codes - you can never have too many freebies, after all.